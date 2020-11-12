In your town

Atlantic City
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing are required in the museum and library building. Sanitizing stations are located throughout the museum. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Galloway Township
Ham & fried oyster dinner: The Oceanville Volunteer Fire Company will hold its fundraiser dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Platters are $20. Orders are for take out only at the firehouse, 186 S. New York Road. For more information, call 609-652-7617 or visit HamAndOysterDinner.com.
Flag pole dedication: The Cape Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League invites the public 11 a.m. Saturday to the dedication of the newly installed new flag pole at its headquarters at 731 Great Creek Road. The flag pole will be dedicated in honor of veteran Joseph Patrick.
Ocean City
Winterfest craft market: The inaugural Ocean City Chamber of Commerce Winterfest outdoor holiday gift market continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the high school field at 6th and the Boardwalk. Festivities include vendors, crafters and strolling holiday characters. For more information, call 800-BeachNJ or visit oceancityvacation.com.
Sea Isle City
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the coronavirus pandemic, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Stafford Township
Coat drive: PBA Local 297 and Stafford Recreation are collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, to benefit those in need in the community. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 21 at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573 or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
Wildwood Crest
Food drive: The Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and the Recreation Department are collecting items through Nov. 23 for the Lazarus House Food Pantry in Wildwood. Most needed are nonperishable, nutritious, healthy canned or dry foods. The public can also drop off household soap and paper products. Bring donations to the Crest Pier Recreation Center, Heather Road and Ocean Avenue, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For information, call 609-523-0202.
