In your town

Ocean City

Winterfest craft market: The inaugural Ocean City Chamber of Commerce Winterfest outdoor holiday gift market continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the high school field at 6th and the Boardwalk. Festivities include vendors, crafters and strolling holiday characters. For more information, call 800-BeachNJ or visit oceancityvacation.com.

Sea Isle City

Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the coronavirus pandemic, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.

Stafford Township

Coat drive: PBA Local 297 and Stafford Recreation are collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, to benefit those in need in the community. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 21 at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573 or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.

Wildwood Crest

Food drive: The Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and the Recreation Department are collecting items through Nov. 23 for the Lazarus House Food Pantry in Wildwood. Most needed are nonperishable, nutritious, healthy canned or dry foods. The public can also drop off household soap and paper products. Bring donations to the Crest Pier Recreation Center, Heather Road and Ocean Avenue, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For information, call 609-523-0202.