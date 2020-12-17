In your town

Absecon
Church raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish hosts a weekly raffle for $500 through the Cyrenean Club with proceeds benefiting the church. Patrons can purchase tickets for $52 each, making them eligible to win as many times as they’re drawn throughout the year. Drawings occur every Tuesday in the Parish Office. Purchase a ticket by Jan. 10. Send a check made out to “SEAS Cyrenean” to: SEAS Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ 08201. For questions, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0.
Atlantic City
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Brigantine
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Egg Harbor Township
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of local artist Monica Nask will be featured through Dec. 31. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Margate
Live Nativity: The community is invited to attend Margate Community Church’s annual Nativity presentation from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 23 on the church grounds at 8900 Ventnor Parkway. The Christmas Story will be read and soloists will sing Christmas carols. There will be surprises distributed to children and barnyard animals for petting. For more information, call 609 822-7147.
Millville
Tree of Remembrance: The Millville Woman's Club will hold its annual Tree of Remembrance service to honor families, friends and the memories of loved ones. The program will be virtual this year. Names will be read, followed by a chime and a light will be added to the tree. The service will close with a musical performance by club member Sharron Moseley. A $10 contribution is requested for each submitted name to support the club's community projects and annual scholarship fund. The service can be viewed 7 p.m. Dec. 21 on local Channel 22. Additional airings will be Dec. 22 and 23. The program will also be available on qbctv22.com and at Quinn Broadcasting on Facebook.
Sea Isle City
Holiday beach tags: Limited edition 2021 holiday beach tags are available at the pre-season rate of $20 each. Tags are valid for the entire 2021 summer season. To purchase, visit the Welcome Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Cash or checks only. Tags also are available at the beach tag vending machine in the lobby of City Hall. For more information, call 609-263-8687, ext. 101.
Ugly Sweater Contest: The Recreation Office will host a virtual Ugly Sweater Contest through Dec. 24. Participants can upload photos of themselves wearing their favorite ugly sweaters to the Recreation Facebook Page or email photos to sicrec@seaislecitynj.us. Prizes will be given for the top three winners. Winners will be announced Dec. 28. For more information, call 609-263-0050.
Stafford Township
Coat drive: PBA Local 297 and Stafford Recreation are collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, to benefit those in need in the community. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 21 at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573 or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
Donations sought for Veterans Home: The Woman's Club of Vineland is collecting items for Christmas gifts to donate to the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home. For more information, call 856-696-3944 visit the Facebook page.
Wildwood Crest
Holiday Lights Walk: The Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and the Recreation Department invite the community to a Holiday Lights Walk 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Walkers will meet at Rambler Road and New Jersey Avenue and take about a 30-minute walk along Sunset Lake and the surrounding neighborhood to view holiday and Christmas light displays. Participation is free, but registration is encouraged by sending an email to lfarrall@wildwoodcrest.org. Walkers should wear face coverings and should social distance as much as possible during the event. In case of bad weather, the walk will be held Dec. 22. For more information, call 609-523-0202.
