In your town

Absecon
Church raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish hosts a weekly raffle for $500 through the Cyrenean Club with proceeds benefiting the church. Patrons can purchase tickets for $52 each, making them eligible to win as many times as they’re drawn throughout the year. Drawings occur every Tuesday in the Parish Office. Purchase a ticket by Jan. 10. Send a check made out to “SEAS Cyrenean” to: SEAS Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ 08201. For questions, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0.
Atlantic City
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Get help with resumes: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center provides free virtual resume reviews. Email your resume in Word format to oceansidefsc@gmail.com and a team will respond within three business days to set up an appointment via phone or Zoom video conference to review the resume and answer questions. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Egg Harbor Township
Mitten Tree: The Historical Society has its annual Mitten Tree set up at Borough Hall. Items requested are gloves, mittens, scarves and hats. Donations are distributed through local school nurse offices and local charities. Donated items will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Wednesday. For information, call 609-410-5939.
Lower Township
Town Hall drop box: Mayor Frank Sippel would like residents to know Town Hall doors are closed to the public for health concerns but a drop box has been set up for any communication with municipal government. For more information, visit townshipoflower.org.
Margate
Live Nativity: The community is invited to attend Margate Community Church’s annual Nativity presentation from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday on the church grounds at 8900 Ventnor Parkway. The Christmas Story will be read and soloists will sing Christmas carols. There will be surprises distributed to children and barnyard animals for petting. For more information, call 609 822-7147.
Millville
Tree of Remembrance: The Millville Woman's Club will hold its annual Tree of Remembrance service to honor families, friends and the memories of loved ones. The program will be virtual this year. Names will be read, followed by a chime and a light will be added to the tree. The service will close with a musical performance by club member Sharron Moseley. A $10 contribution is requested for each submitted name to support the club's community projects and annual scholarship fund. The service can be viewed 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday on local Channel 22. The program will also be available on qbctv22.com and at Quinn Broadcasting on Facebook.
Sea Isle City
Holiday beach tags: Limited edition 2021 holiday beach tags are available at the pre-season rate of $20 each. Tags are valid for the entire 2021 summer season. To purchase, visit the Welcome Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Cash or checks only. Tags also are available at the beach tag vending machine in the lobby of City Hall. For more information, call 609-263-8687, ext. 101.
Ugly Sweater Contest: The Recreation Office will host a virtual Ugly Sweater Contest through Thursday. Participants can upload photos of themselves wearing their favorite ugly sweaters to the Recreation Facebook Page or email photos to sicrec@seaislecitynj.us. Prizes will be given for the top three winners. Winners will be announced Dec. 28. For more information, call 609-263-0050.
Stafford Township
Southern Middle School Builder’s Club food drive: The Southern Regional Middle School Builder’s Club completed its 15th annual food drive and food basket delivery to help local families in November. Club adviser Marjorie Browning reported that the canned food drive competition resulted in a donation of 30 cases of food to St. Francis and St. Stephens churches and students were able to deliver 20 Thanksgiving dinner baskets.
Vineland
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. The club meets via Zoom, but has headquarters at 677 S. Main Road. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or like the group on Facebook.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!