In your town

Millville

Tree of Remembrance: The Millville Woman's Club will hold its annual Tree of Remembrance service to honor families, friends and the memories of loved ones. The program will be virtual this year. Names will be read, followed by a chime and a light will be added to the tree. The service will close with a musical performance by club member Sharron Moseley. A $10 contribution is requested for each submitted name to support the club's community projects and annual scholarship fund. The service can be viewed 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday on local Channel 22. The program will also be available on qbctv22.com and at Quinn Broadcasting on Facebook.

Sea Isle City

Holiday beach tags: Limited edition 2021 holiday beach tags are available at the pre-season rate of $20 each. Tags are valid for the entire 2021 summer season. To purchase, visit the Welcome Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Cash or checks only. Tags also are available at the beach tag vending machine in the lobby of City Hall. For more information, call 609-263-8687, ext. 101.