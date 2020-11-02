In your town

Atlantic City
Get tutoring assistance: Students can receive free, on-demand tutoring help from an online service provided by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. Live Homework Help is for students in grades K-12 and those taking introductory level college courses. Students can access the resource from a computer at the library, or, if they are Atlantic City Library card holders, from their home computer. English and Spanish-speaking tutors are available seven days a week. The tutors are certified teachers, college professors, professional tutors, graduate students and undergraduate students. For information, call Youth Services Librarian Terri Carpenter at 609-345-2269, ext. 3051, or email tcarpenter@acfpl.org.
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Egg Harbor City
Shredding event: The city will team with Mullica Township to hold a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Friday in the parking lot of the old Crossfire Bar and Grill at First Terrace and the White Horse Pike. The event, supported by the Sustainable Mullica and EHC green teams and funded in part by the NJ Clean Communities program, provides residents with the opportunity to safely dispose of personal documents. Only paper documents will be accepted. No magazines will be accepted. For more information, visit SustainableEHC.org.
Galloway Township
Flag pole dedication: The Cape Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League invites the public 11 a.m. Nov. 14 to the dedication of the newly installed new flag pole at its headquarters at 731 Great Creek Road. The flag pole will be dedicated in honor of veteran Joseph Patrick.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Mays Landing
Craft fair: The Cologne Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary will hold its 35th annual craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the fire house, 2870 Cologne Ave. The event will be held rain or shine. There will be over 20 vendors selling handmade creations. For more information, call 609-804-1749.
Ocean City
Warmth for the Winter clothing drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is collecting new or gently used coats, sweaters, scarves and other cold weather items for the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Bring donations through Nov. 25 to the office at 405 22nd St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Items should be placed in a plastic bag, and bags will be provided as needed. For more information, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com.
Sea Isle City
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the coronavirus pandemic, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Historical Museum reopens: The Sea Isle City Historical Museum, located on the first floor of the public library at 4800 Central Ave., is opensto the public with the following hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays; 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. Admission is free. For more information, call 609-263-2992.
Vineland
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. The club meets via Zoom. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or like the group on Facebook.
Wildwood Crest
Date change for Board of Commissioners meeting: The next commissioners meeting has been changed to 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the courtroom of Borough Hall, Sweet Briar Road and Pacific Avenue. The meeting can host up to 24 people total, and those attending must wear a mask or face covering. For livestream information, call 609-729-8040.
or visit the borough's Facebook page.
