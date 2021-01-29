In your town

Atlantic City
Black History Month program: The Atlantic City Free Public Library will host a virtual program “A Visit with Langston Hughes,” Feb. 10 via Zoom. Actor and historian Keith Henley from American Historical Theatre will portray the poet. The program is free. Registration is required. To register, visit the online programs page at acfpl.org or call 609-345-2269, ext. 3075.
Dennis Township
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Municipal Building, 571 Petersburg Road. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing are required in the museum and library building. Sanitizing stations are located throughout the museum. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Longport
Scholarship applications accepted: Local students who will graduate high school this year, or who are currently attending college or plan to attend college in 2021, are eligible to apply for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund with amounts up to $20,000 available for higher education costs. Applications and instructions for applying are available at longportscholarshipfund.com. The deadline to apply is April 15. Board members will select the awardees and announce the scholarships in May.
Margate
Margate Business Association offers scholarships: Submissions are now being accepted for the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program that will award two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors residing in Margate/Longport and who have attended local city schools. Qualifications include the submission of three specific references, a list of activities and awards and a 250-300-word written essay based on the following prompt: “If I had to describe the year 2020 in one word, it would be .....” Submissions must be postmarked by April 6 and will not be accepted in person. Winners will be announced in June. Applications and more information are available through the high school guidance counselor offices and at margatehasmore.com.
Northfield
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post 295, 232 W. Mill Road. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Sea Isle City
2021 beach tags on sale: Municipal beach tags are on sale at the pre-season rate of $20 each through May 15 at the Welcome Center’s walk-up window from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Only cash or checks are accepted for beach tag payments at the Welcome Center. Tags are also available 24/7 at the vending machine in the lobby of City Hall. The machine accepts cash only and does not give change.
Vineland
Book discussion: The Woman’s Club of Vineland invites the public to join its discussion of the book “Abandoned Not Broken,” 10 a.m. via Zoom on Feb. 18. The author is local businessman Rob Johnson. For information on how to participate, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com/.
Wildwood Crest
Volunteers needed for snow removal program: The borough is currently seeking volunteers ages 16 and older to aid physically disabled and senior citizen residents with snow removal from their properties. Volunteers will be dispatched after snowfall ends and when accumulation is at least two inches or more. Residents wishing to receive assistance with snow removal can fill out an application on the Public Works page at wildwoodcrest.org. For more information, call Sarah Steiner 609-522-7446.