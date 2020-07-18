Absecon
Living Room Read program: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance hosts a virtual poetry and spoken word session via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday with Janet Bodoff. Spectators are welcome. Spots to read are limited and available on a first come first served basis. Readers must register by 5 p.m. the day of the event. For registration information and more details, visit facebook.com/abseconarts.
Atlantic City
Library set to reopen: Both Atlantic City Free Public Library locations. the Main Branch at 1 N. Tennessee Ave., and the Richmond Avenue Branch, will open to the public with limited hours and social distancing rules. The main library will be open from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. The Richmond Branch will be open 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, as of July 28. The split hours of operation will give library staff an opportunity to increase its level of cleaning, officials said. Virtual programs and the curbside pickup service will continue as scheduled.
Egg Harbor Township
Summer concert series: The Rhythm in the Park Summer Concert Series will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 28, weather permitting, at the Robert J. Lincoln amphitheater at Tony Canale Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing and masks are required. For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.
Longport
Historical Society Museum schedule: The museum remains closed to the public, but appointments to visit during the week may be made through the museum’s website at longportpubliclibrary.org/historicalsociety. Masks are required and no more than two people per appointment will be admitted. Also, the Porch Store is closed for the summer. Purchases of T-shirts, coffee mugs, water tower drinking glasses, dog leashes, decals and magnets may be made through the website. The Mummers concert scheduled for August has been canceled.
Margate
Moonlight movies: The community is invited to watch a movie on the beach from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27. Rain dates are Fridays. The “Thrilling Thursday Moonlight Movies” program is held between Granville and Huntington avenues in front of Lucy the Elephant. Social distancing should be practiced. For information, call 609-822-1129 or visit margatehasmore.com.
Sea Isle City
V.A. Outreach Program: VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary will host a V. A. Outreach Program from 4 to 6 p.m. third Tuesdays of each month inside Post 1963, 301 JFK Blvd. Veterans Administration outreach specialists will answer questions, offer guidance and explain what services the V. A. offers. The program is free and available to all U.S. veterans, active duty military personnel and their families. No appointment is necessary. Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, call 609-330-3307.
Wildwood
Movies in the Plaza: Families are invited to free movie nights under the stars beginning at sunset each Tuesday through Aug. 25 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. July 7: “Lady and the Tramp”; July 14: “Toy Story 4”; July 21: “The Star”; July 28: “Abominable”; Aug. 11: “The Incredibles”; Aug. 18: “Pinocchio”; Aug. 25: “The Secret Life of Pets 2”. For information, visit DOOWW.com
Wildwood Crest{div class=”detail-content”}{div class=”detail-item”}Summer music series schedule change: The borough has canceled all July shows in its 2020 Summer Music Series due to the limits of the amount of people that can attend an outdoor social gathering. Performances will tentatively begin 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue. Subsequent shows are scheduled for each Wednesday through Sept. 2 and each Saturday through Sept. 19. For information, call 609-523-0202 or visit wildwoodcrest.org.
