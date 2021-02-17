In your town

Atlantic City

Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.

Longport

Scholarship applications accepted: Local students who will graduate high school this year, or who are currently attending college or plan to attend college in 2021, are eligible to apply for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund with amounts up to $20,000 available for higher education costs. Applications and instructions for applying are available at longportscholarshipfund.com. The deadline to apply is April 15. Board members will select the awardees and announce the scholarships in May.

Mays Landing