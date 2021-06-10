In your town

Absecon
Submit names for Citizen of the Year: Nominations are sought for Absecon’s 2021 Citizen of the Year. The award is non-partisan and is given annually based on the following criteria: the nominee must be an Absecon citizen, family or businessperson who gives their time and talent for the betterment of the community; has made unselfish contributions to the city and the Atlantic County community without thought of personal gain, and who is not someone whose job or position in public service requires them to perform the tasks resulting in the contributions made; cannot be a sitting member of a government body. The award can be made to a family but only one award will be given. A committee of past recipients and representatives of the Absecon Republican Club, which sponsors the event, will make the selection. Nominations, with a summary of accomplishments not to exceed two pages, must be submitted by June 30 to The Citizen of the Year Committee c/o The Absecon Republican Club, PO Box 123, Absecon, NJ 08201, or emailed to AbseconGOP@gmail.com. For information, call Nick Larotonda at 609-233-7785 or email larotonda51@gmail.com
St. Elizabeth's weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. New patrons can purchase tickets for less than $52. Drawings occur on Tuesdays. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0, or email SetonAbsecon.org/Cyrenean-Club.
ACAA hosts weekly music series: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites the community to join its Living Room Series 7 p.m. Thursdays streaming live via facebook.com/abseconarts. The weekly jam series features local musicians. For information, visit abseconarts.com.
Absecon Democratic Club: The Absecon Democratic Club meets second Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Meetings are held downstairs at the American Legion on New Jersey Avenue. New members are welcome. For more information, call 609-641-3150.
Absecon Republican Club: The Absecon Republican Club meets fourth Mondays through Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are held at Villa Rifici, 308 White Horse Pike. For more information, call 609-204-0600.
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
Clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Print, copy and fax services: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center will provide residents with free services if you need to print, copy or send a fax. Call to schedule a time to visit the office, located at 201 Melrose Ave. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Get help with resumes: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center provides free virtual resume reviews. Email your resume in Word format to oceansidefsc@gmail.com and a team will respond within three business days to set up an appointment via phone or Zoom video conference to review the resume and answer questions. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Get tutoring assistance: Students can receive free, on-demand tutoring help from an online service provided by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. Live Homework Help is for students in grades K-12 and those taking introductory level college courses. Students can access the resource from a computer at the library, or, if they are Atlantic City Library card holders, from their home computer. English and Spanish-speaking tutors are available seven days a week. The tutors are certified teachers, college professors, professional tutors, graduate students and undergraduate students. For information, call Youth Services Librarian Terri Carpenter at 609-345-2269, ext. 3051, or email tcarpenter@acfpl.org.
Boardwalk Committee cancels meetings: All meetings of the community group are temporarily on hold until gatherings are permitted again, according to a group spokeswoman. For more information, call 609-335-4932.
NAACP monthly meeting: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP holds meetings 6 p.m. second Mondays of the month at Jethro Presbyterian Memorial Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave. All are welcome. For information, call Kaleem Shabazz at 609-344-2590.
Venice Park Civic Association: The community is invited to meetings held 6:30 p.m. first Thursdays at 2125 N. Riverside Drive. For more information, call 609-328-1484.
Avalon
Barnegat Township
Bridgeton
Woodruff Museum tours: A guide is available to discuss the Native American relics displayed in the Woodruff Museum of Indian Artifacts from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. There are more than 30,000 pieces laid out in display cases, all from the Lenni Lenape of South Jersey. The program is free. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Brigantine
Brigantine Rowing Club: Sign-ups for summer rowing programs at the Brigantine Rowing Club will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. June 19 and 26 at the club's Ed Rehill Boathouse on Bayshore Avenue and 5th Street. People who live outside of Brigantine are welcome to participate, space permitting. All participants must be able to swim. Youth and high school rowers will be given a swimming test on the first night and should bring dry clothes to change into afterwards. Rowing participants must wear a mask around the boathouse. Masks can be removed once rowers are on the water. For cost information about youth/high school rowing, call Kay Papandrew at 609-287-0683 or email kaypap@aol.com; for cost nformation about adult/adaptive rowing call Tony Molinari at 609-335-5276 or email brcrowcrew@comcast.net.
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Seashore Purls: Residents of all ages are invited to meet with others for knitting, crocheting and socializing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Center, 265 42nd St. It's free to attend. For information, call 609-266-1751.
Buena Borough
Buena Vista Township
Garden helpers needed: Volunteers are needed daily to help water and weed the Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. If interested, email bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
Historical Society meets: The Buena Historical Society meets 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Town Hall, 890 Harding Highway/Route 40. The group covers the history of Buena Vista Township and Buena Borough. Meetings are free to attend and open to the public. Refreshments are served. For more information, call Debra Casazza at 856-466-4654.
Cape May
Cape May Court House
Commercial Township
Egg Harbor City
Needlecraft group: The 'Love at First Stitch' group meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. The program is open to teens and adults. For information, call 609-804-1063 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Community garden: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. maintains a community garden. Spaces are available. For more information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Farmers market: The Fire Company Auxiliary will host the Scullville Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through June 27, at the Scullville Volunteer Fire Company, 1708 Somers Point Mays Landing Road. There will be fresh produce, local products and artisanal items for purchase. For a list of vendors and more information, visit @ScullvilleAuxiliary on Facebook.
Youth soccer camp for girls: A four-day soccer camp for girls ages 8-14 who want to learn the fundamentals of soccer will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 21-24 at the Egg Harbor Township High School athletic fields. The camp is run by Coach Christian Wiech and the assistant coaches of the Egg Harbor Township High School girls’ soccer program. High School senior members of the EHTHS girls soccer team will serve as junior coaches under the coaching staff and act as role models of sportsmanship and teamwork for participants. Camp will be organized into daily skill focuses with a snack break followed by small-sided games. Awards to be given out upon completion of camp. The cost is $125 per participant with a $10 discount price if you sign up before May 31. Each additional participating family member is $75. The fee includes a Soccer Spirit Gear T-shirt. For information, visit oncoursesystems.com/school/webpage/11191365/1140573 or email wiechc@eht.k12.nj.us.
Democratic Club meeting: The EHT Democratic Club meets 6:30 p.m. third Tuesdays via Zoom, and at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Drive once COVID-19 gathering restrictions are lifted. To join the mailing list, email ehtdems@gmail.com or visit the facebook page.
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Gardening spaces are available in the community garden. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Aspie Empowerment Group: Teens with Asperger's syndrome are welcome to meet with others for a social group 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Ave. Snacks will be provided. For information, call 609-927-8664.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city seeks residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk's Office at 609-476-2692.
Folsom
Volunteers needed: Anyone interested in joining the environmental commission should call Borough Hall at 609-561-3178 or email gconway@folsomborough.com
Clerk's office offers evening hours: The Borough Clerk's office is open until 7 p.m. on Mondays. For information, call 609-561-3178.
Smoke detectors available: The Collings Lakes Fire Department has smoke detectors available for anyone in need. For more information, call the station at 609-561-9614.
Galloway Township
Donate old flags: The Cape-Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League will team with a local Boy Scout troop to will hold a retirement ceremony for worn and damaged U.S. flags at 1 p.m. June 12 at The Bunker, 731 Great Creek Road. The community is invited to drop off old flags at the drop box located on the property. Also, new American flags, POW flags and USMC flags will be available for purchase. For more information, visit the group's Facebook page.
Virtual Juneteenth program: "The Black Family: Representation, Identity, Diversity"; presented by Epoch Creations on June 19; join in and listen to speakers giving personal insight to the experiences and progress made in their area of professional accomplishments; speakers include Darnley Rosius, Christopher Graves, Kaleem Shabazz, Abdul Prince, Marsha Patrick, Quenn Garris; view on Epoch Creations Facebook page.
Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets 7 p.m. third Tuesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 609-652-9559.
Go Green Galloway: The township's sustainability task force meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, call 609-742-7076 or visit GoGreenGalloway.org.
Hammonton
Medication drop box: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, teamed with Bellevue Drug Company to install a medication drop box for the community to safely dispose of unwanted, unused and/or expired medications. The box is located inside the store at 254 Bellevue Ave. and will be available during normal business hours.
Linwood
Friends of the Arboretum meet: The public is invited to meetings held 6 p.m. second Thursdays at the arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave. For information, call 609-338-9305.
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at La Pizzatega, New Road, Linwood. The group welcomes past and prospective members in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-287-2795 or visit NJKiwanis.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Longport
Library art exhibit: The works of local artist Trisha Randolph will be featured through June at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Lower Township
Blood drive: The Villas Volunteer Fire Department will host a Red Cross blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jun 12 at the station at 1619 Bayshore Road. Registration is preferred. To schedule an appointment call 800-733-2767.
Police youth camp applications: All students entering 6th and 7th grades in the fall are welcome to register to participate in a free youth camp hosted by the Police Department to be held Aug. 9-13. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a limited number of selected participants. Families will be invited to camp graduation and a barbeque luncheon on the last day of camp at the Cape May County Park. The camp curriculum will focus on building self-esteem, teamwork, good decision-making, communication skills and other educational lessons focusing on life skills. Enrollment is through June 25. For more information, visit the LTPD Facebook page or website.
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Town Hall drop box: Mayor Frank Sippel would like residents to know Town Hall doors are closed to the public for health concerns but a drop box has been set up for any communication with municipal government. For more information, visit townshipoflower.org.
Safe exchange zone established: The Lower Township Police Department has established a safe exchange zone in the front police parking lot of the Public Safety Building in the Airport Complex at 1389 Langley Road in the Erma section. There are two parking spots, located in front of the visitor lot. The parking spots have posted signs and are painted yellow. The marked area is video recorded by security cameras. The zone has been set up as a courtesy to and for the protection of residents involved in online transactions, such as a Craig’s List. For more information, visit lowertownshippolice.com.
Mahjongg lessons: Beth El Synagogue will offer mahjongg lessons for four Thursdays beginning June 10 at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 for the entire four weeks. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine is needed to participate. For more information, call 609-823-2725.
New teenage baseball league: The Margate Baseball League is starting a teenage division and is seeking interested players ages 13-16 who are residents of Atlantic, Cape May or Ocean counties. Games will be played against in-house and outside teams. Travel team options will also be available. For more information, email margatebaseball@comcast.net or visit Margatebaseball-NJ on Facebook.
Mays Landing
Meet and greet at veteran equine therapy stables:
MEET N GREET
FOR VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES
SATURDAY, JUNE 19, 2021
1-4
CHESTNUT RUN FARM
828 HARRISON AVE., MAYS LANDING, NJ
BRITAIN’S BEST NJ- PERFORMING
“ A Tribute to the Beatles”
1963-1966
HOMEMADE CHILI / CORNBREAD
SODA / WATER
DESSERTS
COME MEET OUR HORSES: DOMANI AND LADY JAVA
PRESENTATION of our VETS PROGRAM by
EQUINE SPECIALIST: LEAH READDING
Bring your own chair.
DONATIONS ARE APPRECIATED!
Prescription drop box at police station: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, has partnered with Hamilton Township Police Department to locate a permanent prescription drop box inside police headquarters for the public to dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medications. The box is available to the public 24/7 at 6101 13th St.
Republican Club meets: The Hamilton Township Republican Club meets 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Cousin Mario's Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway. New members are welcome. For more information, visit Facebook.com/HTGOP.
Middle Township
Summer food program: The Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro Inc. will participate in the federal 2021 Summer Food Service Program from June 28 to Aug. 27 at its Rainbow Summer Camp held at the Martin Luther Community Center. The Summer Food Service Program is a program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Services. All children 18 years of age and under who are enrolled the camp will receive free meals. There are income guidelines to determine eligibility. For more information, call Rosie Jefferson, program manager/director, at 609-536-2819 or email ccwirainbowcamp@gmail.com.
....on hold.....American Legion recruitment campaign: Thurston Elmer Wood American Legion Post 198 seeks new members. Membership is open to anyone who served during a time of active military conflict. Membership is also available in the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. For more information, email adjutant198@gmail.com.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman's Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Tuesday June 22 at the Clubhouse, 300 E St. This month's book is "The Other Einstein" by Marie Benedict. All are welcome to participate. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Poetry workshops: Local author and poet R.G. Evans facilitates poetry nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Public Library, 210 Buck St. Ages 18 and older are welcome. The event is free to attend. For information, call 856-825-7087.
Toastmasters club: The Speak E-Z Toastmasters-Leadership Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first and third Thursdays at Millville Medical Center, 1700 N. Tenth St. Toastmasters provides an opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills. Membership is open. Guests are asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. For more information visit speakez.toastmastersclubs.org
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The Patriotic Display features a military storyboard of William Kay Phillis' military career during WWII and Korea. For information, call 609-561-4034.
New Gretna
Cornhole tournament: Register by June 19 for the Veterans United Military Memorial Museum's second annual Veterans United Cornhole Tournament fundraiser on July 17. Registration is $35 per team and includes food and beverage. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams. There will be a silent auction and 50/50. Proceeds benefit the museum. For information, call 609-513-6454 or email vummmm1@yahoo.com.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Book club for girls: All middle school-aged girls are invited to talk about books, short stories, poetry and other works from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. Snacks will be served. It's free to attend. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
English as a Second Language: Practice speaking skills and receive instruction from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Get tech help: The Otto Bruyns Public Library offers a free program, Open Tech Questions, 1 p.m. Fridays. Staff will be available to answer technology questions ranging from how to send an email to editing a spreadsheet. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
North Wildwood
Ocean City
Miss Ocean City pageant seeks contestants: The application process is open for contestants in the Miss Ocean City pageant. To be eligible to compete, young women must be between the ages of 16 and 23, attend or have graduated from Ocean City High School, or have parents/guardians who own property in Ocean City or a sending district to Ocean City High School (including Sea Isle City, Upper Township and Longport). The Miss Ocean City Pageant will be held Aug. 14 at the Ocean City Music Pier. Contestants will compete in interview, talent, swimsuit, poise and onstage question. Applications may be picked up at City Hall Welcome Center or email Samantha Heckler at sheckler@ocnj.us.
Miss Night in Venice contestants vie for title: The Miss Night in Venice Committee announced this year's six contestants are: Katie Bowman, Gianna DiFelice, Marissa Green, Tricia Nicoletti, Ella Osbeck and Kirsten Zoellner. The contestant who garners the most monetary donations will be named the winner. The major portion of the proceeds collected will be divided between the Ocean City High School After Prom Party, the HERO Campaign and the O.C. Food Cupboard. The new Miss Night in Venice will be crowned 7:15 p.m. July 19 at the O.C. Tabernacle. Prior to the crowning contestants and prior queens will parade in convertibles on the Boardwalk at 6:30 p.m. from 5th to 14th streets. The queen and her court will ride on the lead boat in the annual Night in Venice Boat Parade along the bayfront on July 24.
Ocean Township
Pleasantville
NAACP meeting: The local branch of the NAACP meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays of the month at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The public is invited. It's free to attend and new members are welcome. For information, call 609-415-0275 or visit MLPNAACP.org.
Sea Isle City
Rec programs resume: The city offers a variety of sports clinics and summer camps. For a complete list of programs and facilities, visit the Recreation Page at VISITSICNJ.com. For more info, call 609-263-6163 or 609-263-0050.
Summer employment with the city: Seasonal employees are needed for the Beach Patrol, Public Works Department and Beach Tag Office. If interested, complete and submit an application, which can be found on the Departments/Human Resources page at seaislecitynj.us. For more information, call the Beach Patrol at 609-263-3655, Public Works at 609-263-6000, or the Beach Tag Office at 609-263-8687, ext. 106.
In person meetings resume: After months of virtual meetings due to the pandemic, Zoning and Planning Board meetings return to in-person formats, city officials said. For more information, visit seaislecitynj.us and click the “Boards and Commissions” link at the bottom of the homepage. For information, call 609-263-1166.
Library and museum open: The local branch of the Cape May County Library and the Sea Isle City Historical Museum at 4800 Central Ave. have reopened to the public. Curbside pickup is still available at the library. For library information, call 609-263-7301 or visit cmclibrary.org. The museum is located on the first floor of the library and free to enter. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. For more information, visit seaislemuseum.com or call 609-263-2992.
V.A. Outreach Program: VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary will host a V. A. Outreach Program from 4 to 6 p.m. third Tuesdays of each month inside Post 1963, 301 JFK Blvd. Veterans Administration outreach specialists will answer questions, offer guidance and explain what services the V. A. offers. The program is free and available to all U.S. veterans, active duty military personnel and their families. No appointment is necessary. Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, call 609-330-3307.
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the coronavirus pandemic, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Prescription drop box: The Police Department has a medicine drop box set up in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., to allow residents and visitors to safely and anonymously dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. The lobby is open 24 hours. For information, call the SICPD at 609-263-4311.
Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Somers Point
Historical Museum open house: The community is invited to view new maritime displays and other artifacts during an indoor/outdoor open house program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19 at the Somers Point Historical Museum, 745 Shore Road. Several local historical organizations and community groups will have tables and information about their activities and items for sale. A limit of 10 people at a time will be admitted to view displays inside the museum. For information, call 609-927-2900.
Live music at the firehouse: Fire Company No. 1 on Bethel Road hosts live music and dancing from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. A different live musical duo is featured each week. Admission is $10 and includes light snacks, music, social and some line dancing. Singles and couples are welcome. For more information, call Rita Voli at 609-408-3619.
Garden Club meeting: The Green Thumb Garden Club will meet on the grounds of the kitchen garden behind Somers Mansion from 6 to 8 p.m. June 1. Attendees are asked to bring a chair. Parking is available in the free public lot in front of Somers Mansion on Shore Road. All are welcome. For more information, call Rosemary Evans at 609-214-6967 or email rosemaryevans@verizon.net.
Garden contest: Entries are being accepted for this year's garden contest sponsored by the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point. Categories are flower gardens, window boxes and container gardens, vegetable gardens, junior gardens, and local business gardens. Nominations are due July 7, judging will be held the week of July 12, For information, call 609-204-4107.
Garden Club: The Green Thumb Garden Club has canceled all meetings until further notice, however, members would like to remind residents they will continue to add colorful touches to the Route 52 corner containers and the Somers Mansion kitchen garden. For more information, call 609-927-4147 after 5 p.m.
Dress Your Pet Parade and Contest: Residents are invited to participate in a pet event hosted by the Somers Point Historical Society from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday June 5 along the bike path. Registration begins 9 a.m. at the Glyn Neath Pavilion at Dawes and Wilmont avenues along Atlantic Avenue. The rain date is June 12. Registration is $7 in advance, $10 day of event. For information, call 609-927-2900 or visit SomersPointHistory.org.
Stafford Township
NAMI Support Group meets: Parents and caregivers of a loved one with mental illness are welcome to attend a meeting of the National Alliance on Mental Illness from 10 to 11:30 a.m. second Saturdays at the Ocean County Library branch at 129 N. Main St. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Stone Harbor
Surf City
Tuckerton
Manna farmers market: Vendor spaces are available for the summer farmers market hosted by Tuckerton United Methodist Church at 134 N. Green St. The market opens June 15 and will be held each Tuesday through the season. Spaces are $25 and can be reserved by contacting Carol at 609-296-9610 or tuckertonumc@gmail.com.
Environmental Commission meets: The Environmental Commission meets 7 p.m. second Thursdays at Borough Hall, 420 E. Main St. Any resident who wants to help improve the environment and the sustainability of the community is invited to attend. For information, call 609-296-2701 or visit tuckertonborough.com.
Upper Township
Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For more information, email UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
Historical Society meets: Anybody interested in the preservation of local history may attend meetings of the Upper Township Historical Society 7 p.m. second Tuesdays at the Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. For more information, visit UpperTwpHistory.org.
Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. in Strathmere. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.
Ventnor
Plays in the Park debut: South Jersey Players Inc. will stage the first outdoor theater event June 26, 27 at the new Ventnor Memory Park at 5000 Ventnor Ave. Performances are at 3 and 5:30 p.m. June 26 and 3 p.m. June 27. Seven short plays by local playwrights will be featured. Tickets are $15. For reservations, call 347-920-6399.
Vineland
Yard, book sale: The Woman's Club of Vineland will hold an outside yard sale and inside book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18, 19 at the clubhouse at 577 S. Main Road at Washington Avenue. To reserve a spot for the yard sale, call Marian at 856-692-2578. Bring your own table/set up at a cost of $10 for 1 day or $15 for both days. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com.
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. The club meets via Zoom, but has headquarters at 677 S. Main Road. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or like the group on Facebook.
West Cape May
Wildwood
Farmers market: The Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. The market features more than 60 vendors. For information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com.
Bingo at American Legion: American Legion Post 184 invites the public to its weekly Wednesday bingo games at the post home at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Games begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and board range from $1 to $5. The kitchen will be open for meals, platters and desserts, with proceeds benefiting the building fund. For weekly menus, closures or themed events visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184
Wildwood Crest
Woodbine
Shredding event: The Woodbine Sustainable Jersey Green Team and the Chamber of Commerce will host a community shred event for residents only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday June 19. Global Document Services will park a mobile shredding truck in parking lot at Borough Hall at 501 Washington Ave. The event is free. There is a limit of three boxes per vehicle or attendee. Staples, clips, folders, tabs, binders, CDs and DVDs will be accepted, but no hard drives. For information, call the mayor’s office at 609-861-5301.
Blood drive: The Mayor’s Wellness Program will sponsor a Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 27 at Woodbine Community Center, 812 Longfellow St. Appointments are preferred. Call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: Borough of Woodbine.
