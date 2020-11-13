In your town

Absecon
Painting seascapes workshop: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will host a one-day pastel techniques workshop with artist Renee Leopardi from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at Your CBD Store, 790 White Hore Pike. The theme will be South Jersey seascapes. Participants are invited to bring a favorite seascape photograph. All levels are welcome. The cost is $45. To register, call 609-457-2687, email Renee@ReneeLeopardi.com, or visit ReneeLeopardi.com
Atlantic City
Neighborhood cleanup: Residents of the Chelsea community are invited to participate in a neighborhood cleanup project starting 8 a.m. Nov. 21. O’Donnell Park along Atlantic Avenue will be the drop off location for bulk trash, electronics and document shredding, as well as an after-party celebration from 11 a.m. to noon with food, entertainment and games. The event is organized by the Chelsea Neighborhood Association, Stockton University and the Chelsea Economic Development Corporation, with support from ACDEVCO, the Department of Public Works and the Special Improvement District. In addition to the dumpster for bulk trash drop off, curbside pick-up of bulk trash also will be available to those who pre-register at ChelseaEDC.org/beautify-chelsea. For more information, call 609-348-8887 or visit ChelseaEDC.org/beautify-chelsea.
Brigantine
Knights of Columbus store: The Tom Park KofC Store at 601 Bayshore Ave. will open for three special shopping days before the end of the year. The public may visit from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 27, 28 and Dec. 13. or your Christmas shopping. Small items may also be donated during those hours. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing are required in the museum and library building. Sanitizing stations are located throughout the museum. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Longport
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of local artist Monica Nask will be featured through Dec. 31. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Margate
Concerned Citizens meeting: All Margate residents/taxpayers are invited to the next meeting of the Concerned Citizens Group from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave.
Millville
Book discussion: The Millville Womans’ Club will host its monthly book group 1:30 p.m. Nov. 24. The title is “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah. All are welcome to participate. If interested, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Ocean City
Warmth for the Winter clothing drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is collecting new or gently used coats, sweaters, scarves and other cold weather items for the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Bring donations through Nov. 25 to the office at 405 22nd St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Items should be placed in a plastic bag, and bags will be provided as needed. For more information, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com.
Sea Isle City
V.A. Outreach Program: VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary will host a V. A. Outreach Program from 4 to 6 p.m. third Tuesdays of each month inside Post 1963, 301 JFK Blvd. Veterans Administration outreach specialists will answer questions, offer guidance and explain what services the V. A. offers. The program is free and available to all U.S. veterans, active duty military personnel and their families. No appointment is necessary. Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, call 609-330-3307.
Stafford Township
Coat drive: PBA Local 297 and Stafford Recreation are collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, to benefit those in need in the community. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to Dec. 21 at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573 or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
Food drive: The Mayor's Wellness Campaign and the Recreation Department are collecting items through Nov. 23 for the Lazarus House Food Pantry in Wildwood. Most needed are nonperishable, nutritious, healthy canned or dry foods. The public can also drop off household soap and paper products. Bring donations to the Crest Pier Recreation Center, Heather Road and Ocean Avenue, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For information, call 609-523-0202.
