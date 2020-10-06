In your town

Atlantic City
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Get tutoring assistance: Students can receive free, on-demand tutoring help from an online service provided by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. Live Homework Help is for students in grades K-12 and those taking introductory level college courses. Students can access the resource from a computer at the library, or, if they are Atlantic City Library card holders, from their home computer. English and Spanish-speaking tutors are available seven days a week. The tutors are certified teachers, college professors, professional tutors, graduate students and undergraduate students. For information, call Youth Services Librarian Terri Carpenter at 609-345-2269, ext. 3051, or email tcarpenter@acfpl.org.
Bridgeton
New hours for Family Success Center: The Greater Bridgeton Area Family Success Center at 155 Spruce St. announces extended hours of operations. The center is Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 856-451-1133.
Egg Harbor City
Community cleanup: The Coalition for a Safe Community will sponsor a community cleanup with local sixth- and seventh-grade students 1:45 p.m. Friday. Students learning at home or learning remotely are invited to join their classmates in person at the Egg Harbor City Community School before they fan out into the neighborhood to pick up litter, trash and recyclables. Students must sign up with their teachers to participate. For information, call Community School Principal Jack Griffith at 609-965-1034.
Lacey Township
Farmers market: The Lacey Farmers Market is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through October at Lacey United Methodist Church, 203 Lacey Road in Forked River. Masks must be worn and social distancing is enforced. For information, visit the facebook page @laceyfarmersmarket.com.
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Pleasantville
Stand Down program for vets: The Atlantic City Regional Mobile Stand Down, an information service for homeless and at risk veterans, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Max Manning Complex, 1100 Lincoln Ave. Sponsors include American Legion, VFW. American Red Cross, Veterans Administration, Camden Catholic Charities, DAV, and NJ Casino Control Commission. For information, call Bob Looby at 908-894-0746 or Pat Carney at 302-358-9736.
Sea Isle City
Blood drive: The United Methodist Church and the local police department will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Church Hall, JFK Boulevard. To schedule an appointment, call Norma Poole at 609-263-8025. To register online, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: sea isle umc. All blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, and results can be found within 7-10 days of donation.
