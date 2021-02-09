In your town

Atlantic City
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Galloway Township
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Jersey Shore Baptist Church, 216 S. Wrangleboro Road. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Longport
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of local artist Kate Subranni will be featured through February. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Mays Landing
Prescription drop box at police station: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, has partnered with Hamilton Township Police Department to locate a permanent prescription drop box inside police headquarters for the public to dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medications. The box is available to the public 24/7 at 6101 13th St.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will hold its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the clubhouse at 300 E St. The book for February is “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott. If interested in joining the discussion, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Sea Isle City
2021 beach tags on sale: 2021 municipal beach tags are on sale at the pre-season rate of $20 each through May 15 at the Welcome Center’s walk-up window from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Only cash or checks are accepted for beach tag payments at the Welcome Center. Tags are also available 24/7 at the vending machine in the lobby of City Hall. The machine accepts cash only and does not give change.
Wildwood Crest
Volunteers needed for snow removal program: The borough is currently seeking volunteers ages 16 and older to aid physically disabled and senior citizen residents with snow removal from their properties. Volunteers will be dispatched after snowfall ends and when accumulation is at least two inches or more. Residents wishing to receive assistance with snow removal are required to fill out an application, available on the Public Works page at wildwoodcrest.org. For more information, call Sarah Steiner 609-522-7446.
{p align=”center”}