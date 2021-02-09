In your town

Millville

Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will hold its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the clubhouse at 300 E St. The book for February is “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott. If interested in joining the discussion, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.

Sea Isle City

2021 beach tags on sale: 2021 municipal beach tags are on sale at the pre-season rate of $20 each through May 15 at the Welcome Center’s walk-up window from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Only cash or checks are accepted for beach tag payments at the Welcome Center. Tags are also available 24/7 at the vending machine in the lobby of City Hall. The machine accepts cash only and does not give change.

Wildwood Crest

Volunteers needed for snow removal program: The borough is currently seeking volunteers ages 16 and older to aid physically disabled and senior citizen residents with snow removal from their properties. Volunteers will be dispatched after snowfall ends and when accumulation is at least two inches or more. Residents wishing to receive assistance with snow removal are required to fill out an application, available on the Public Works page at wildwoodcrest.org. For more information, call Sarah Steiner 609-522-7446.

