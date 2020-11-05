In your town

Atlantic City

Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.

Get help with resumes: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center provides free virtual resume reviews. Email your resume in Word format to oceansidefsc@gmail.com and a team will respond within three business days to set up an appointment via phone or Zoom video conference to review the resume and answer questions. For information, call 609-236-8800.

Brigantine

Knights of Columbus store: The Tom Park KofC Store at 601 Bayshore Ave. will open for three special shopping days before the end of the year. The public may visit from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 27, 28 and Dec. 13. or your Christmas shopping. Small items may also be donated during those hours. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted.

Egg Harbor City