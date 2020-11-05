In your town

Atlantic City
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Get help with resumes: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center provides free virtual resume reviews. Email your resume in Word format to oceansidefsc@gmail.com and a team will respond within three business days to set up an appointment via phone or Zoom video conference to review the resume and answer questions. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Brigantine
Knights of Columbus store: The Tom Park KofC Store at 601 Bayshore Ave. will open for three special shopping days before the end of the year. The public may visit from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 27, 28 and Dec. 13. or your Christmas shopping. Small items may also be donated during those hours. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted.
Egg Harbor City
Shredding event: The city will team with Mullica Township to hold a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Friday in the parking lot of the old Crossfire Bar and Grill at First Terrace and the White Horse Pike. The event, supported by the Sustainable Mullica and EHC green teams and funded in part by the NJ Clean Communities program, provides residents with the opportunity to safely dispose of personal documents. Only paper documents will be accepted. No magazines will be accepted. For more information, visit SustainableEHC.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing are required in the museum and library building. Sanitizing stations are located throughout the museum. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of local artist Monica Nask will be featured through Dec. 31. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Mays Landing
Craft fair: The Cologne Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary will hold its 35th annual craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the fire house, 2870 Cologne Ave. The event will be held rain or shine. There will be over 20 vendors selling handmade creations. The kitchen will be open. For more information, call 609-804-1749.
Millville
Church garage sale: Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church at 77 Hogbin Road will hold a fundraiser garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited. For information, call 856-697-2255.
Pleasantville
Food giveaway: St. Mary's Episcopal Church invites members of the community to its free food giveaway program from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 10 and Nov. 24. The program takes place every other Tuesday at the church, 118 W. Bayview Ave. No financial documentation is needed to participate. For more information, call 609-686-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Somers Point
Veterans Day service: The city will hold its annual Veterans Day service 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Veterans Park, Bethel Road and First Street. Following the service, residents are invited to a ribbon cutting of the recently re-furbished bike path which will officially be known as Purple Heart Way.
Stafford Township
Coat drive: PBA Local 297 and Stafford Recreation are collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, to benefit those in need in the community. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from Nov. 12 to Dec. 21 at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573 or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
Wildwood Crest
Food drive: The Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and the Recreation Department are collecting items through Nov. 23 for the Lazarus House Food Pantry in Wildwood. Most needed are nonperishable, nutritious, healthy canned or dry foods. The public can also drop off household soap and paper products. Bring donations to the Crest Pier Recreation Center, Heather Road and Ocean Avenue, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For information, call 609-523-0202.
