In your town

Egg Harbor Township

Bowls of Hope fundraiser: Atlantic Christian School has kicked off its eighth annual Bowls of Hope Soup Fundraiser and the proceeds will benefit the school and the Community FoodBank of NJ, Southern Branch. Because of the pandemic, the school will not host an in-person event and will instead sell a restaurant coupon card for $20 to receive a free soup at 15 participating area restaurants. The coupon cards can be used until May 31. Visit ACSEHT.ORG/BOHCARD for details. The school’s Student Council is also conducting a Bowls of Hope Food Drive through the end of February to collect cans of soup and other non-perishables for the food bank. For more information, call 609-653-1199 or email psantos@acseht.org.

Longport

Scholarship applications accepted: Local students who will graduate high school this year, or who are currently attending college or plan to attend college in 2021, are eligible to apply for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund with amounts up to $20,000 available for higher education costs. Applications and instructions for applying are available at longportscholarshipfund.com. The deadline to apply is April 15. Board members will select the awardees and announce the scholarships in May.

Millville