In your town

Absecon
Yoga class: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will host an evening of relaxation and meditation from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Absecon American Legion, 560 New Jersey Ave. The program is free. Donations are appreciated, which will be used to help fund ACAA art events. There are limited yoga mats available, participants are encouraged to bring their own. Registration is required. Cal 609-594-4564 or visit abseconart.com/events.
Atlantic City
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Brigantine
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 331 8th St. South. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Bowls of Hope fundraiser: Atlantic Christian School has kicked off its eighth annual Bowls of Hope Soup Fundraiser and the proceeds will benefit the school and the Community FoodBank of NJ, Southern Branch. Because of the pandemic, the school will not host an in-person event and will instead sell a restaurant coupon card for $20 to receive a free soup at 15 participating area restaurants. The coupon cards can be used until May 31. Visit ACSEHT.ORG/BOHCARD for details. The school’s Student Council is also conducting a Bowls of Hope Food Drive through the end of February to collect cans of soup and other non-perishables for the food bank. For more information, call 609-653-1199 or email psantos@acseht.org.
Longport
Scholarship applications accepted: Local students who will graduate high school this year, or who are currently attending college or plan to attend college in 2021, are eligible to apply for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund with amounts up to $20,000 available for higher education costs. Applications and instructions for applying are available at longportscholarshipfund.com. The deadline to apply is April 15. Board members will select the awardees and announce the scholarships in May.
Millville
Meatball sub sale: The Millville Woman's Club will hold its spring meatball sub sale March 19 at the clubhouse at 300 E St. Orders should be made in advance and pickup is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Subs are $6. Containers of meatballs and sauce will also be for sale for $6. To place orders, call Joan Fauver at 609-579-0794.
Northfield
Beth Israel hosts parking lot Shabbat & Purim service: Area residents are to attend a special Shabbat service for Purim 5:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Beth Israel synagogue, 2501 Shore Road. Participants will enjoy the service from the comfort of their cars with sound provided through their car radios. There will be groggers and hamantaschen for all who RSVP. The event is free and open to the community. To RSVP, email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org or call 609-641-3600.
Ocean City
Winter food drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is conducting its annual "Food is Love, Share Some Love" winter food drive through Sunday to benefit the Ecumenical Food Cupboard in the community. Canned and non-perishable food items, personal care items and supermarket gift cards are needed. Bring donations to: Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach, 109 34th St. and 901 Simpson Ave.; RE/MAX at The Shore, 3301 Bay Ave.; Fox Real Estate, 894 Brighton by the Beach; Monihan Realty, 717 Battersea Road and 3201 Central Ave.; and Long & Foster Real Estate, 14 E. 9th St. For more information, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com.
Sea Isle City
Saint Patrick's Day beach tags: Limited edition 2021 Saint Patrick’s beach tags are on sale for $20, while supplies last, at the Welcome Center and at the beach tag vending machine in City Hall. The tags are valid for the entire 2021 summer season.
Girl Scout cookie sale: Sea Isle City Girl Scout Troop 41012 will sell Girl Scout cookies outside of the Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting. For more information or to participate in the virtual cookie sale, call the troop leaders at 609-408-8262 or 609-374-6208.
Stafford Township
SRHS spring musical: Southern Regional High School presents its spring theater production “Tuck Everlasting, The Musical,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The production this year will be available for live stream only for free, but the audience will have to pre-register for a link at: srsdtheater.com
Vineland
Woman's Club book sale: The community is invited to browse for reading materials at the Woman's Club of Vineland book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5 and 6 at 677 S. Main Road. All prices are $1 or less. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, call 856-696-3955 or visit the group's Facebook page.
Woodbine
Free tree seedlings program: Mayor William Pikolycky announced the borough will participate in the state's tree recovery campaign with the Arbor Day Foundation and distribute free seedlings to residents. The distribution is tentatively set from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 at the bike path Gazebo across from Borough Hall. For more information, call Borough Hall at 609-861-5301.