In your town

Atlantic City

Stand Down program for vets: The Atlantic City Regional Mobile Stand Down, an information service for homeless and at risk veterans, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot at St. Michael’s Church, 9 N. Georgia Ave. Sponsors include American Legion, VFW. American Red Cross, Veterans Administration, Camden Catholic Charities, DAV, and NJ Casino Control Commission. For information, call Jim Scanlon at 732-306-9268.

Barnegat Township

Farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. The market will open from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised individuals. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-698-0080, ext. 122.

Bridgeton

New hours for Family Success Center: The Greater Bridgeton Area Family Success Center at 155 Spruce St. announces extended hours of operations. The center is Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 856-451-1133.