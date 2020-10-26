In your town

Atlantic City
Stand Down program for vets: The Atlantic City Regional Mobile Stand Down, an information service for homeless and at risk veterans, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot at St. Michael’s Church, 9 N. Georgia Ave. Sponsors include American Legion, VFW. American Red Cross, Veterans Administration, Camden Catholic Charities, DAV, and NJ Casino Control Commission. For information, call Jim Scanlon at 732-306-9268.
Barnegat Township
Farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. The market will open from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised individuals. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-698-0080, ext. 122.
Bridgeton
New hours for Family Success Center: The Greater Bridgeton Area Family Success Center at 155 Spruce St. announces extended hours of operations. The center is Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 856-451-1133.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical museum set to reopen: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. will reopen to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays beginning Nov. 1. Masks and social distancing are required in the museum and library building. Sanitizing stations are located throughout the museum. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Galloway Township
Flag pole dedication: The Cape Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League invites the public 11 a.m. Nov. 14 to the dedication of the newly installed new flag pole at its headquarters at 731 Great Creek Road. The flag pole will be dedicated in honor of veteran Joseph Patrick.
Longport
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website through Oct. 31. This month’s featured local artist is Carole Couzens. For more informatin, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Sea Isle City
Pet costume contest: The Recreation Office will host a Halloween Pet Costume Contest in cooperation with the Cape May County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. Upload a photo of your pet in costume to the Recreation Facebook page or email to sicrec@seaislecitynj.us by Wednesday. Prizes will be given to winners. For more information, call 609-263-6163 or 609-263-0050.
Somers Point
SPBA waives 2021 membership dues: The Somers Point Business Association announced that members who paid for annual membership in 2020 will not be charged for membership dues in 2021, due to the economic negative impact COVID-19. For information, call 609-920-7004 or visit somerspointba.org.
Vineland
Ribbon-cutting gala: The public is invited to a formal ribbon-cutting gala for 13 new businesses at The Spot, 618 E. Landis Ave., at noon Friday. The event will include attendance by Main Street Vineland, Chamber of Commerce, city, county, state, and federal representatives. For more information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.

Woodbine

Trick-or-treat hours: Mayor William Pikolycky announced the borough has set trick-or-treat hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Also, the Recreation Commission is sponsoring a "Trunk-or-Treat" event for residents from 5 to 6:30 p.m. along the bike path between Washington and Adams avenues. The event includes a car decorating contest. For information, call 609-861-5301.
