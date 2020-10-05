In your town

Farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. The market will open from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised individuals. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-698-0080, ext. 122.

Egg Harbor City

Community cleanup: The Coalition for a Safe Community will sponsor a community cleanup with local sixth- and seventh-grade students 1:45 p.m. Friday. Students learning at home or learning remotely are invited to join their classmates in person at the Egg Harbor City Community School before they fan out into the neighborhood to pick up litter, trash and recyclables. Students sign up with their teacher to participate. For information, call Community School Principal Jack Griffith at 609-965-1034.

Pleasantville

Stand Down program for vets: The Atlantic City Regional Mobile Stand Down, an information service for homeless and at risk veterans, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Max Manning Complex, 1100 Lincoln Ave. For information, call Bob Looby at 908-894-0746.

Sea Isle City