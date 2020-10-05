In your town

Absecon
Call for artists: The 6th annual Art in the Park hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at Heritage Park, Mill Road and New Jersey Avenue. The rain date is Oct. 18. Local and regional artists and crafters will present works for sale. Vendor space is available, with RSVP due by Oct. 7. For details, visit facebook.com/abseconarts.
Atlantic City
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Print, copy and fax services: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center will provide residents with free services if you need to print, copy or send a fax. Call to schedule a time to visit the office, located at 201 Melrose Ave. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Online resume workshop: The Atlantic City Free Public Library will offer a free online resume workshop 7 p.m. Oct. 20. It will be held via Zoom. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. For information, visit the Online Programs page at acfpl.org or call 609-345-2269, ext. 3075.
Barnegat Township
Farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. The market will open from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised individuals. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-698-0080, ext. 122.
Egg Harbor City
Community cleanup: The Coalition for a Safe Community will sponsor a community cleanup with local sixth- and seventh-grade students 1:45 p.m. Friday. Students learning at home or learning remotely are invited to join their classmates in person at the Egg Harbor City Community School before they fan out into the neighborhood to pick up litter, trash and recyclables. Students sign up with their teacher to participate. For information, call Community School Principal Jack Griffith at 609-965-1034.
Pleasantville
Stand Down program for vets: The Atlantic City Regional Mobile Stand Down, an information service for homeless and at risk veterans, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Max Manning Complex, 1100 Lincoln Ave. For information, call Bob Looby at 908-894-0746.
Sea Isle City
Blood drive: The United Methodist Church and the local police department will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Church Hall, JFK Boulevard. To schedule an appointment, call Norma Poole at 609-263-8025. To register online, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: sea isle umc. All blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, and results can be found within 7-10 days of donation.
Tuckerton
Fall craft fair: Tuckerton United Methodist Church will host a Fall Craft & Vendor Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 134 N. Green St. The rain date for the outdoor event is Oct. 17. There will be new and handmade items for sale. Vendor opportunities are still available and can be reserved by calling Carol at 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com.
Woodbine
Car show date set: Mayor William Pikolycky announced the Greater Woodbine Chamber of Commerce ninth annual Car Show and Swap Meet will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday along the 3-mile bike path on Route 550. The rain date is Sunday. A portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated to CASA of Cape May & Atlantic Counties as well as to a scholarship fund for local residents. For information, call Lisa Fisher at 609-780-3088.
