In your town

Save a Turtle shirts: Environmental Commission volunteers will sell limited-edition 2021 Save a Turtle T-shirts and sweat shirts each Saturday in April from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. The shirts will be sold while supplies last. Prices are $10-$35. Cash or checks only. Proceeds benefit the commission’s Turtle Program and other environmental causes. For information, call 609-263-2081.

Job fair: The Chamber of Commerce and Revitalization will host a job fair Saturday at participating businesses throughout town. For more information, visit seaislechamber.com or call 609-263-9090.

Tuckerton

Spring Fair: Vendor spaces are available for Tuckerton United Methodist Church annual Spring Fair, to be held 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 134 N. Green St. Spaces are $25 and can be reserved by contacting Carol at 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com Proceeds go to the church missions.

Vineland