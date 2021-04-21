In your town

Atlantic City
Clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Cape May
Blood drive: The city will partner with the American Red Cross to hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 26 at the West Cape May Volunteer Fire Company, 732 Broadway in West Cape May. The event is open to the public in surrounding communities. Walk ins will be accepted, but appointments are preferred. To schedule a time slot, call 800-REDCROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: Cape May City.
Egg Harbor Township
Community advisory board seeks input: Residents are invited to share ideas and suggestions to the Inland Family Success Center Community Advisory Board. There will be a public virtual meeting 4 p.m. April 28, open to all families living in Atlantic County. Registration is required to receive a Zoom link. Register at Eventbrite or call 609-569-0376. You can email inlandfsc@gmail.com for more information.
Spring festival: The community is invited to a Spring Fling Celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. May 8 on the grounds of Margate Community Church. There will be a petting zoo, pony rides, balloon animals, games and music by Kenny I. Josie Kelly’s Food Truck will have food and beverages for sale, and Mother’s Day flowers will also be available for purchase. For more information, call the church office at 609 822-5050.
Millville
Boutique/Sweet event: The public is invited to a Boutique Day and Sweet Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Millville Woman's Club, 300 E St. The sale will feature vintage jewelry, hats, scarves, purses, wallets, jewelry boxes, perfumes, soaps, lotions, candles and small collectibles. In addition, there will be cakes, cookies and candies for sale.
Mullica Township
African violet plant sale: The public is invited to the Southern NJ African Violet Club's plant sale from 10 a.m. to noon May 8 at the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, 414 Elwood Road. The event will be held rain or shine. Admission is free. Expert growers will provide plant care tips. For more information, visit snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com.
Sea Isle City
Save a Turtle shirts: Environmental Commission volunteers will sell limited-edition 2021 Save a Turtle T-shirts and sweat shirts each Saturday in April from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. The shirts will be sold while supplies last. Prices are $10-$35. Cash or checks only. Proceeds benefit the commission’s Turtle Program and other environmental causes. For information, call 609-263-2081.
Job fair: The Chamber of Commerce and Revitalization will host a job fair Saturday at participating businesses throughout town. For more information, visit seaislechamber.com or call 609-263-9090.
Tuckerton
Spring Fair: Vendor spaces are available for Tuckerton United Methodist Church annual Spring Fair, to be held 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 134 N. Green St. Spaces are $25 and can be reserved by contacting Carol at 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com Proceeds go to the church missions.
Vineland
Book/plant sale: The Woman's Club of Vineland will hold its next book and flats of garden plants sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 and May 1 at its clubhouse at Washington Avenue and Main Road. The community is invited. If you would like to donate new or used books in good condition, call 856-696-3944 and leave a message.
Woodbine
Free trees: Mayor William Pikolycky announced the borough will participate in the state's tree recovery campaign with the Arbor Day Foundation and distribute free seedlings to residents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 at the bike path gazebo at Washington and DeHirsch avenues. There will be an initial offering of five trees per resident, while supplies last. For more information, call 609-861-5301.