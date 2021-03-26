In your town

Atlantic City
Free tax preparation: ATAX Atlantic City is offering free tax preparation to healthcare workers, first responders and senior citizens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 31 at 1706 Atlantic Ave. Social distancing and face coverings are enforced. For information, call 609-246-3139 or visit ATAX.com/AtlanticCity.
Egg Harbor City
Rabies clinic: The city will hold its annual free rabies clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Public Works garage, 1001 Chicago Ave. Residents bringing their pets to be vaccinated should practice social distancing protocols and wear masks. Animal licenses may be purchased at the clinic. Licensing fees are $8 for spayed/neutered animals and $11 if not spayed/neutered. The clinic is the first in a series of actions focusing on animals in the community. SustainableEHC’s series titled, “Pet Parenting 101,” will include several events and announcements geared toward keeping pets and families safe and healthy.
Egg Harbor Township
Blood drives: The American Red Cross will hold a blood, platelet and plasma drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Atlanticare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Elks Lodge 2563, Somers Point Road. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Margate
Business Association offers scholarships: Submissions will be accepted through April 6 for the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program awarding two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors residing in Margate/Longport and who have attended local city schools. Applications and more information are available through the high school guidance counselor offices and at margatehasmore.com.
Ocean City
Vendors wanted for flea market: Spaces are available through May 15 for the spring flea market at Holy Trinity Church, 2998 Bay Ave. The event will be held May 29. Spaces are $25. For more information, call 609-399-1019 or visit HolyTrinityOC.org.
Sea Isle City
Vaccine registration assistance program: Local residents needing assistance to register for the COVID-19 vaccine can call the Tourism Office at 609-263-8687, ext. 105, from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays. Calls will be returned.
Tuckerton
Easter Eve Jazz Vigil: The Tuckerton United Methodist Church, 134 N. Green St. will host an outdoor worship service 5:30 p.m. April 3. A Dixieland band will play traditional Christian hymns and New Orleans-style jazz. For information, call 609-296-9610.