In your town

Free tax preparation: ATAX Atlantic City is offering free tax preparation to healthcare workers, first responders and senior citizens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 31 at 1706 Atlantic Ave. Social distancing and face coverings are enforced. For information, call 609-246-3139 or visit ATAX.com/AtlanticCity .

Rabies clinic: The city will hold its annual free rabies clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Public Works garage, 1001 Chicago Ave. Residents bringing their pets to be vaccinated should practice social distancing protocols and wear masks. Animal licenses may be purchased at the clinic. Licensing fees are $8 for spayed/neutered animals and $11 if not spayed/neutered. The clinic is the first in a series of actions focusing on animals in the community. SustainableEHC’s series titled, “Pet Parenting 101,” will include several events and announcements geared toward keeping pets and families safe and healthy.