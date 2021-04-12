In your town

Absecon
St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. New patrons can purchase tickets for less than $52. Drawings occur on Tuesdays. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0, or email SetonAbsecon.org/Cyrenean-Club.
Cape May
Flag raising ceremony: The city will host a small ceremony 2 p.m. Thursday to raise an American flag in honor of longtime resident Lt. Col. Alfred Shehab, a U.S. Army veteran who died in 2020 at age 101. The ceremony will be held at the Soldiers and Sailors Park at Gurney Street and Columbia Avenue. All are welcome to attend. For more information, call 609-884-9565.
Egg Harbor Township
Pride in EHT Day: The Spring Community Pride in EHT Day will be held April 24. Residents are encouraged to participate by spending the day cleaning up along roadways, on public property and in non-residential problem areas in neighborhoods. All participants must pre-register by April 14. Masks, T-shirts, trash bags and gloves will be issued to participants at the Public Works Facility on Mill Road starting 8:30 a.m. on the day of the cleanup. Lunch will be provided by curbside distribution starting at noon. For more information, call 609-926-3838 or email Clean Communities Coordinator Donna Burger at dburger@ehtgov.org.
Hammonton
Medication drop box: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, teamed with Bellevue Drug Company to install a medication drop box for the community to safely dispose of unwanted, unused and/or expired medications. The box is located inside the store at 254 Bellevue Ave. and will be available during normal business hours.
Longport
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of students from the Eugene A. Tighe Middle School will be featured through April. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Margate
Join Catch the Wave Cornhole League: The city’s inaugural Catch the Wave Cornhole League will debut May 3. Teams of 2 players will compete in 10 regular season matches during the spring and summer leagues to be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays. Matches will be held at host sponsors Ventura’s Greenhouse, Robert’s Place, Bocca Coal Fired Bistro and Maynard’s Café. For more information, contact mba@margatehasmore.com. To register a team, visit margatehasmore.com/event/competitive-cornhole-spring-2021-league/.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. April 27 at the Clubhouse, 300 E St. This month’s book is “Daughter of a Daughter of a Queen” by Sarah Bird. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Ocean City
Vendors wanted for flea market: Spaces are available through May 15 for the spring flea market at Holy Trinity Church, 2998 Bay Ave. The event will be held May 29. Spaces are $25. For more information, call 609-399-1019 or visit HolyTrinityOC.org.
Sea Isle City
Prom dress giveaway: Ocean City High School Senior Stephanie Carey has gathered hundreds of gently used prom dresses (and some new ones) to donate to young ladies who are not able to purchase a dress for their special night. To help distribute the dresses, the Sea Isle City Italian-American Club is allowing Stephanie to host a giveaway event inside their clubhouse at 309 JFK Blvd. from 4 to 7 p.m. April 20 and 21. All sizes will be available. Pre-registration is required and student ID must be shown at the door. For information, email jberenato@ocsdnj.org. To donate a dress, call Colleen at 609-374-2721.
Beach clean up: Volunteers are needed for the Environmental Commission’s annual Spring Beach Clean Up from 10 a.m. to noon April 17. Participants are asked to register and pick-up supplies (bags, gloves, etc.) on the day of the event at JFK Boulevard and the Promenade. For more information, call 609-263-2081.
Somers Point
Historical Society flea market: Vendors are needed for the Historical Society’s flea market from 10 a. m. to 3 p.m. May 15 in the parking lot of Gregory’s Restaurant, 900 Shore Road. The market is limited to 40 vendors at a cost of $25 per space. To register for the event go to somerspointhistory.org and click ‘flea market.’ Registration is due by May 13. The rain date for the event is May 22. For information, call 609-927-2900.
Tuckerton
Spring Fair: Vendor spaces are available for Tuckerton United Methodist Church annual Spring Fair, to be held 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24 at the church, 134 N. Green St. Spaces are $25 and can be reserved by contacting Carol at 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com Proceeds go to the church missions.
Wildwood
Greater Wildwood scholarship applications: The Greater Wildwood Scholarship Fund is accepting applications for its competitive 2021 Scholarship Program for graduating high school seniors living in Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, West Wildwood and North Wildwood. Deadline to apply is April 23. Scholarships and grants are awarded based on financial need, academic achievement and community service. For more information, call 609-522-5364 or email gwscholarship@gmail.com.
Wildwood Crest
Spring beach sweep, paper shredding event: The Department of Public Works, partnering with Clean Ocean Action/NJ Clean Communities, will host a spring beach sweep from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. A paper shredding service for borough residents will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue. The event will be held rain or shine. Volunteers must register in advance and will be required to sign a waiver and agree to follow all safety guidelines. Check in will be at Centennial Park. Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves, water, hand sanitizer, and buckets to reduce plastic bag use. For information, call 609-522-7446 or email ssteiner@wildwoodcrest.org.