In your town

Ocean City

Vendors wanted for flea market: Spaces are available through May 15 for the spring flea market at Holy Trinity Church, 2998 Bay Ave. The event will be held May 29. Spaces are $25. For more information, call 609-399-1019 or visit HolyTrinityOC.org.

Sea Isle City

Prom dress giveaway: Ocean City High School Senior Stephanie Carey has gathered hundreds of gently used prom dresses (and some new ones) to donate to young ladies who are not able to purchase a dress for their special night. To help distribute the dresses, the Sea Isle City Italian-American Club is allowing Stephanie to host a giveaway event inside their clubhouse at 309 JFK Blvd. from 4 to 7 p.m. April 20 and 21. All sizes will be available. Pre-registration is required and student ID must be shown at the door. For information, email jberenato@ocsdnj.org. To donate a dress, call Colleen at 609-374-2721.

Beach clean up: Volunteers are needed for the Environmental Commission’s annual Spring Beach Clean Up from 10 a.m. to noon April 17. Participants are asked to register and pick-up supplies (bags, gloves, etc.) on the day of the event at JFK Boulevard and the Promenade. For more information, call 609-263-2081.

Somers Point