In your town

Absecon
St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. New patrons can purchase tickets for less than $52. Drawings occur on Tuesdays. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0.
ACAA hosts weekly music series: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites the community to join its Living Room Series 7 p.m. Thursdays streaming live via facebook.com/abseconarts. The weekly jam series features local musicians. For information, visit abseconarts.com.
Atlantic City
Print, copy and fax services: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center will provide residents with free services if you need to print, copy or send a fax. Call to schedule a time to visit the office, located at 201 Melrose Ave. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Brigantine
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Egg Harbor Township
Youth soccer camp for girls: A four-day soccer camp for girls ages 8-14 who want to learn the fundamentals of soccer will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 21-24 at the Egg Harbor Township High School athletic fields. The camp is run by Coach Christian Wiech and the assistant coaches of the Egg Harbor Township High School girls’ soccer program. High School senior members of the EHTHS girls soccer team will serve as junior coaches under the coaching staff and act as role models of sportsmanship and teamwork for participants. Camp will be organized into daily skill focuses with a snack break followed by small-sided games. Awards to be given out upon completion of camp. The cost is $125 per participant with a $10 discount price if you sign up before May 31. Each additional participating family member is $75. The fee includes a Soccer Spirit Gear T-shirt. For information, visit oncoursesystems.com/school/webpage/11191365/1140573 or email wiechc@eht.k12.nj.us.
Galloway Township
Donate old flags: The Cape-Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League will team with a local Boy Scout troop to will hold a retirement ceremony for worn and damaged U.S. flags at 1 p.m. June 12 at The Bunker on Great Creek Road. The community is invited to drop off old flags at the drop box located on the property. Also, new American flags, POW flags and USMC flags will be available for purchase. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Longport
Memorial Day ceremony: Municipal officials and American Legion Post 469 invite the community to a traditional parade and ceremony May 31. The parade will form 10:45 a.m. along the playground at 33rd and Atlantic avenues. Units will step off 11 a.m. to the main parade route along Ventnor Avenue, from 35th Avenue to Thomas B. Reed park near the Longport Bridge, concluding with a ceremony.
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Lower Township
Police youth camp applications: All students entering 6th and 7th grades in the fall are welcome to register to participate in a free youth camp hosted by the Police Department to be held Aug. 9-13. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a limited number of selected participants. Families will be invited to camp graduation and a barbeque luncheon on the last day of camp at the Cape May County Park. The camp curriculum will focus on building self-esteem, teamwork, good decision-making, communication skills and other educational lessons focusing on life skills. Enrollment is from May 25-June 25. For more information, visit the LTPD Facebook page or website.
Margate
Mahjongg lessons: Beth El Synagogue will offer mahjongg lessons for four Thursdays beginning June 10 at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 for the entire four weeks. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine is needed to participate. For more information, call 609-823-2725.
Mays Landing
50/50 Raffle: A drawing for a 50/50 cash raffle will be held 6 p.m. May 26 to benefit St. Vincent de Paul Regional School. The winner will receive 50% of the amount received. To purchase tickets, call Nancy Dixon at the school at 609-625-1565 or email svdprs5050raffle@gmail.com.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, has reopened morning bingo. Games are played every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
North Wildwood
Memorial Day services planned: North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941 and the city will honor fallen soldiers from every war on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, beginning at 10 a.m. at the North Wildwood Veterans Monument, Spruce and New York avenues. All are welcome to attend.
Ocean City
Miss Ocean City pageant seeks contestants: The application process is open for contestants in the Miss Ocean City pageant. To be eligible to compete, young women must be between the ages of 16 and 23, attend or have graduated from Ocean City High School, or have parents/guardians who own property in Ocean City or a sending district to Ocean City High School (including Sea Isle City, Upper Township and Longport). The Miss Ocean City Pageant will be held Aug. 14 at the Ocean City Music Pier. Contestants will compete in interview, talent, swimsuit, poise and onstage question. Applications may be picked up at City Hall Welcome Center or email Samantha Heckler at sheckler@ocnj.us.
Sea Isle City
Memorial Day ceremony: Mayor Leonard Desiderio will lead the 2021 Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. May 31 at Veterans Park, JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue. The gathering will also include members of City Council, local veterans, religious leaders and other dignitaries. Wreaths will be placed at the base of the park’s Memorial Fountain. Spectators who attend are asked to follow all social distancing requirements. For more information, call 609-263-8687.
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the coronavirus pandemic, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Somers Point
Live music at fire hall: Fire Company #1 on Bethel Road hosts live entertainment from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. Admission is $10 and includes light snacks, music and line dancing. Open to singles and couples. For more information, call Rita Voli at 609-408-3619.
Garden Club: The Green Thumb Garden Club has canceled all meetings until further notice, however, members would like to remind residents they will continue to add colorful touches to the Route 52 corner containers and the Somers Mansion kitchen garden. For more information, call 609-927-4147 after 5 p.m.
Tuckerton
Manna farmers market: Vendor spaces are available for the summer farmers market hosted by Tuckerton United Methodist Church at 134 N. Green St. The market opens June 15 and will be held each Tuesday starting at June 15. Spaces are $25 and can be reserved by contacting Carol at 609-296-9610 or tuckertonumc@gmail.com.
Upper Township
Memorial Day service at Osprey Point: The community is invited 10 a.m. May 31 for a Memorial Day service at Sergeant William R. Godfrey Memorial Park at Osprey Point, 1731 Route 9, Seaville. Local resident and U.S. Army veteran James Joyce will serve as host. A flag honoring and memorializing Robert Henzy, an Osprey Point resident and U.S. Army veteran, will be presented to the community with Commanders Michael Venzie of VFW Post 8695 and John Olansen of American Legion Post 239 leading the flag salute. Colonel Charles S. Hutt, U.S. Army Ret., of Ocean City, will be the guest speaker. The Marmora Boy Scout Troop 95 Color Guard along with the American Legion/VFW Rifle Squad will participate. Veterans who are residents of Osprey Point, along with visitors and dignitaries, will be acknowledged. The service will be moved to the Osprey Point Clubhouse in case of rain.
Vineland
‘Vintage & Variety’ yard sale: The Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society will host its inaugural Vintage & Variety Community Yard Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 5 on the grounds of the museum at 108 S. Seventh St. There will be local business vendors, a gift basket raffle, food and refreshments. CDC/NJ guidelines regarding COVID-19 and masks must be followed. To register as a seller, email VinelandEvents@gmail.com. For more information, call 856-691-1111 or visit discovervinelandhistory.org.
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. The club meets via Zoom, but has headquarters at 677 S. Main Road. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or like the group on Facebook.
Contact: 609-272-7295