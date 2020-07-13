Egg Harbor Township
Under the Stars Movie Nights: Families are invited to watch an outdoor movie Saturday sponsored by the Park and Recreation Department at the Robert J. Lincoln amphitheater at Tony Canale Park. “E.T.” will be shown starting at 8 p.m., weather permitting. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing and masks are required. For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.
Absecon
ACAA hosts weekly music series: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites the community to join its Living Room Series 7 p.m. Thursdays streaming live via facebook.com/abseconarts. The weekly jam series features local musicians. For information, visit abseconarts.com.
Sea Isle City
Farmers market: The municipal farmers market hosted by the Chamber of Commerce & Revitalization is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue. Social distancing and face coverings are required. For more information, call 609-263-9090 or visit seaislechamber.com.
Vineland
Food pantry open: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County hosts a food distribution center for individuals/families/caregivers through the end of July. The distribution takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at the club's headquarters at 560 Crystal Ave. The Community Food Bank, M25 Initiative and area farmers are major providers for the initiative. For more information, call 856-696-4190.
