Atlantic City
Census outreach: Federal census representatives will be available to answer questions and help fill out forms from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at the C.R.O.P.S. Market, 144 S. Tennessee Ave., and again 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Police and Firefighters Plaza, 1301 Bacharach Blvd. For more information, call 609-703-2467.
Get help with resumes: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center provides free virtual resume reviews. Email your resume in Word format to oceansidefsc@gmail.com and a team will respond within three business days to set up an appointment via phone or Zoom video conference to review the resume and answer questions. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Sea Isle City
Beautification Awards: The Environmental Commission is accepting nominations for their 33rd annual Beautification Awards. Local properties (businesses or private homes) that have shown improvement in their overall appearance, display attractive architecture and landscaping, or have maintained an eye-catching appearance will be considered. Nomination forms are available at the Welcome Center’s walk-up window, in the lobby of City Hall, and at seaislecitynj.us. All nomination forms must be submitted by Sept. 9. Winners will receive hand-painted plaques and gift certificates to Seagrove Nursery in Ocean View. For information, call 609-263-3537.
Wildwood
Movies in the Plaza: Families are invited to free movie nights under the stars beginning at sunset each Tuesday through Aug. 25 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. For information, visit DOOWW.com or facebook at Wildwood by the Sea.
