In your town

Atlantic City
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Egg Harbor City
Coat drive: The Egg Harbor City Community School will hold a fall coat drive through Oct. 23. Coats, hats and gloves will be distributed to those in need in the community. Bring your gently-used coats and new hats and gloves to the EHC Community School, 730 Havana Ave. For information, call 609-965-1034.
Egg Harbor Township
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Drive-Thru Festival: Orders for gyros, baklava, cheese pies and more will be available from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday in the church lot at 7004 Ridge Road. Place orders curbside in person or in advance at holytrinityfestival.com. For more information, call 609-653-8092.
Who Said History Is Not Fun”
By Zane L Birnie.
One of the beautiful aspects of New Jersey are the hidden gems located around the garden state from the well-known hot spots to tucked-away places that hold a significant value to the community.
One of these places is The Veteran’s United Military Memorial Museum located in New Gretna, New Jersey.
From the outside, it might not look like much, but for the past 3 years this museum has been a staple of the surrounding communities for individuals of all ages.
The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women along with providing an educational experience for those who stop bye.
Each artifact on display tells a story of sacrifice and bravery.
As the museum expanded over the years, so did need for funding.
Although there are many ways to raise money for charitable organizations, the volunteers at the museum have found the most success in organizing events that bring people together for a great time.
For the past four years, the veteran’s museum has held an annual benefit comedy show and raffle, along with a charity corn hole tournament.
These events not only helped raise money to keep the museum operating, but also provided fun time for those in attendance.
When asked about how these events got started, museum curator Jim Comis said,
“It started with the comedy shows at Cuisine on the Green. Our first show was successful and, people wanted another. One of the biggest things about the New Gretna-Little Egg Harbor area is that if people want to see a comedy show, they must go to Atlantic City. We just provided a show whose ticket proceeds benefit a good cause…”
Naturally the COVID has thrown a hitch in everyone’s life however, this is where some creative thinking came into play. We wanted to do the corn hole tournament because it helped us raise money and meet the social distancing requirements.”
The volunteers at the Veteran’s United Military Memorial Museum are aiming to make their events an integral part of the New Gretna calendar for years to come.
For more information about the museum visit the link below:
Or email Jim Comis at:
vummm@yahoo.com for any information about the museum or any upcoming events.
yes, only on weekends until Veterans Day, But if I have a group I will open the museum even if we are closed.
Veterans United Military Memorial Museum, Inc.
5576 Rt 9. New Gretna, NJ 08224
e-mail vummm1@yahoo.com
" Have Museum will travel "
(c) 609-513- 6454
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website through Oct. 31. This month's featured local artist is Carole Couzens. For more informatin, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Mays Landing
Craft fair: The Cologne Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary will hold its 35th annual craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at the fire house, 2870 Cologne Ave. The event will be held rain or shine. There will be over 20 vendors selling handmade creations. The kitchen will be open. For more information, call 609-804-1749.
Millville
Meatball sub and book sale: The Millville Woman's Club will host its annual meatball sub sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at 300 E St. The book sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be meatball subs for $5 each, as well as containers of meatballs in sauce, each container also $5. To place orders, call Joan Fauver at 609-579-0794. For information about the book sale, call Barbara Westog at 856-327-2790.
Mullica Township
Info sought about Weekstown School: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society is gathering information about the former Weekstown School. If you know somebody who attended the school or have any information or photos, call 609-965-2413.
Sea Isle City
Pet costume contest: The Recreation Office will host a Halloween Pet Costume Contest in cooperation with the Cape May County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. Upload a photo of your pet in costume to the Sea Isle City Recreation Facebook page or email to sicrec@seaislecitynj.us by Oct. 28. Prizes will be given to winners. For more information, call 609-263-6163 or 609-263-0050.
Vineland
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. The club meets via Zoom, but has headquarters at 677 S. Main Road. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or like the group on Facebook.
Commissioners meeting moved: The Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21 will be held at the Crest Pier Recreation Center instead of Borough Hall. The change of venue has been made to accommodate space needed for a presentation of plans for the old library building located at Wisteria Road and Ocean Avenue. The meeting will be held in the Crest Pier gymnasium, with seating spaced to promote social distancing. All those attending the meeting will be required to wear masks. The meeting will be capped at 150 people total. For information, call 609-729-8040.
