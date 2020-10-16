In your town

Although there are many ways to raise money for charitable organizations, the volunteers at the museum have found the most success in organizing events that bring people together for a great time.

For the past four years, the veteran’s museum has held an annual benefit comedy show and raffle, along with a charity corn hole tournament.

These events not only helped raise money to keep the museum operating, but also provided fun time for those in attendance.

When asked about how these events got started, museum curator Jim Comis said,

“It started with the comedy shows at Cuisine on the Green. Our first show was successful and, people wanted another. One of the biggest things about the New Gretna-Little Egg Harbor area is that if people want to see a comedy show, they must go to Atlantic City. We just provided a show whose ticket proceeds benefit a good cause…”