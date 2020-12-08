In your town

Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of local artist Monica Nask will be featured through Dec. 31. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org .

Live Nativity: The community is invited to attend Margate Community Church’s annual Nativity presentation from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 23 on the church grounds at 8900 Ventnor Parkway. The Christmas Story will be read and soloists will sing Christmas carols. There will be surprises distributed to children and barnyard animals for petting. For more information, call 609 822-7147.

Tree of Remembrance: The Millville Woman's Club will hold its annual Tree of Remembrance service to honor families, friends and the memories of loved ones. The program will be virtual this year. Names will be read, followed by a chime and a light will be added to the tree. The service will close with a musical performance by club member Sharron Moseley. A $10 contribution is requested for each submitted name to support the club's community projects and annual scholarship fund. The service can be viewed 7 p.m. Dec. 21 on local Channel 22. Additional airings will be Dec. 22 and 23. The program will also be available on qbctv22.com and at Quinn Broadcasting on Facebook.