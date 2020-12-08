In your town

Atlantic City
Addiction prevention group hosts holiday event: Recovery Force of Atlantic County invites the Brown's Park community to its second annual Hope for the Holidays event from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 19 in the area at Baltic and Kentucky avenues. The event will include Santa and gifts, a holiday meal, Elmo, a holiday stocking and cards and hot cocoa and cookies. Recovery Force staff and representatives of intervention organizations will provide resources to manage risks for avoiding substance use and information about mental health disorders. For information, visit recoveryforce.org/bepartofthehope.
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Brigantine
Knights of Columbus store: The Tom Park KofC Store at 601 Bayshore Ave. will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday for holiday shopping. Small items may be donated during those hours. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted.
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of local artist Monica Nask will be featured through Dec. 31. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Margate
Live Nativity: The community is invited to attend Margate Community Church’s annual Nativity presentation from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 23 on the church grounds at 8900 Ventnor Parkway. The Christmas Story will be read and soloists will sing Christmas carols. There will be surprises distributed to children and barnyard animals for petting. For more information, call 609 822-7147.
Millville
Tree of Remembrance: The Millville Woman's Club will hold its annual Tree of Remembrance service to honor families, friends and the memories of loved ones. The program will be virtual this year. Names will be read, followed by a chime and a light will be added to the tree. The service will close with a musical performance by club member Sharron Moseley. A $10 contribution is requested for each submitted name to support the club's community projects and annual scholarship fund. The service can be viewed 7 p.m. Dec. 21 on local Channel 22. Additional airings will be Dec. 22 and 23. The program will also be available on qbctv22.com and at Quinn Broadcasting on Facebook.
Northfield
Beth Israel Celebrates Chanukah with 8 Nights of Programs
and Warm Winter Drive
(Northfield, N.J.) – Beth Israel is spreading light this holiday season with a warm winter accessory drive and eight nights of inspirational programming for Chanukah, the Festival of Lights. All are free and open to the community.
For the Warm Winter Drive, Beth Israel is collecting new mittens, gloves, hats, scarves and socks for those in need. Items may be dropped off at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, NJ 08225.
The holiday of Chanukah lasts for eight nights, and Beth Israel has planned an event for each night from Dec. 10-17, 2020. For online programs via Zoom, participants may email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org to receive the Zoom link. Following are details on the activities:
1st Night (Thursday, December 10, 5:00 pm) Community Chanukah Lighting & Grab ‘n Go, Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 Jerome Ave., Margate, N.J. - Reservations are required. RSVP to the JCC at (609) 822-1167. There will be Chanukah Goodie Bags for all who reserve and attend in person.
2nd Night (Friday, December 11, 5:30 pm) Drive-in Kabbalat Shabbat Services at Beth Israel and Car Hop. Bring gifts for our Warm Winter Drive. RSVPs are required. Reservations can be made by emailing bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org or by calling 609-641-3600.
3rd Night (Saturday, December 12, 5:30 pm) Zoom invite to light candles with Rabbi David M. Weis
4th Night (Sunday, December 13, 5:30 pm) Zoom invite to light candles with Rabbi David M. Weis
5th Night (Monday, December 14, 5:30 pm) Zoom invite to light candles with Rabbi David M. Weis and Storytelling with Miss Cookie
6th Night (Tuesday, December 15, 5:30 pm) Zoom invite to light candles with Rabbi David M. Weis & Family Program “Latkes with Shara Gadomski”
7th Night (Wednesday, December 16) 1:00 pm Zoom Chanukah Book Group “The Star and the Shamrock” and 5:30 pm Zoom invite to light candles with Rabbi David M. Weis
8th Night (Thursday, December 17, 5:30 pm) Join us under the Beth Israel portico for spiced wine or hot chocolate and last night of Chanukah candle lighting with Rabbi David M. Weis. Bring your last night gift for our Warm Winter Drive. RSVPs are required. Reservations can be made by emailing bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org or by calling 609-641-3600.
The largest Reform congregation in the area, Beth Israel is a warm and welcoming home to generations of families who play a vital and integral part in synagogue life. Accommodating to all types of modern Jewish families, Beth Israel welcomes members wherever they may be found on their personal Jewish journey. For more information, visit http://bethisraelnorthfield.org.
...on hold.....Book club for girls: All middle school-aged girls are invited to talk about books, short stories, poetry and other works from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. Snacks will be served. It’s free to attend. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
....on hold.....English as a Second Language: Practice speaking skills and receive instruction from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
....on hold.....Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
....on hold.....Get tech help: The Otto Bruyns Public Library offers a free program, Open Tech Questions, 1 p.m. Fridays. Staff will be available to answer technology questions ranging from how to send an email to editing a spreadsheet. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
Pleasantville
Free coat giveaway: Grace Tabernacle Church at 224 Shadeland Ave., invites the community to its free coat giveaway from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be sizes for men, women and children available, while supplies last. If you would like to donate items before the event, bring coats to the drop box at 300 Shadeland Ave. For information, call 609-641-4701 or email gtc99@msn.com.
Sea Isle City
Mayor’s Holiday Toy & Food Drive: Donations for Mayor Len Desiderio’s 28th annual Holiday Toy & Food Drive will be accepted through Dec. 15. Donations of unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items can be delivered to Mrs. Brizzle’s Buns 4601 Landis Ave., 1st Bank of Sea Isle City, 4301 Landis Ave., Ricks Breakfast House, 6114 Landis Ave., Sands Department Store, 6208 Landis Ave., KIX Package Goods, 63rd Street, and the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd. Gift cards and monetary donations are also welcomed. For more information, call 263-4461, ext. 1245.
Holiday pet costume contest: The Recreation Office will host a virtual pet costume sontest in partnership with the Cape May County Animal Shelter. Participants can upload photos of the pets wearing holiday costumes to the Recreation Office Facebook page through Dec. 18, or email photos to sicrec@seaislecitynj.us. Prizes will go to the winners. The Recreation Office is also collecting donations for the animal shelter, which can be delivered to the Recreation Center at 4501 Park Road, Monday thru Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 31. For more information, call 609-263-0050.
Vineland
Donations sought for Veterans Home: The Woman's Club of Vineland is collecting items for Christmas gifts to donate to the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home. For more information, call 856-696-3944 visit the Facebook page.
