Absecon
Living Room Read program: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance hosts a virtual poetry and spoken word session via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday with Janet Bodoff. Spectators are welcome. Spots to read are limited and available on a first come first served basis. Readers must register by 5 p.m. For registration information, visit facebook.com/abseconarts.
Barnegat Township
New location for farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. The market will open from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised individuals. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-698-0080, ext. 122.
Egg Harbor Township
PAL provides childcare for essential employees: The Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League is an approved center to participate in the state’s Emergency Child Care Assistance Program, according to a PAL news release. For more information, call 609-645-8413 or visit EHTPAL.org.
Longport
Historical Society Museum schedule: The museum remains closed to the public, but appointments to visit during the week may be made through the museum’s website at longportpubliclibrary.org/historicalsociety. Masks are required and no more than two people per appointment will be admitted. Also, the Porch Store is closed for the summer. Purchases of T-shirts, coffee mugs, water tower drinking glasses, dog leashes, decals and magnets may be made through the website.
Margate
Moonlight movies: The community is invited to watch a movie on the beach from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27. Rain dates are Fridays. The “Thrilling Thursday Moonlight Movies” program is held between Granville and Huntington avenues in front of Lucy the Elephant. Social distancing should be practiced. For information, call 609-822-1129 or visit margatehasmore.com.
Sea Isle City
V.A. Outreach Program: VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary will host a V. A. Outreach Program from 4 to 6 p.m. third Tuesdays of each month inside Post 1963, 301 JFK Blvd. Veterans Administration outreach specialists will answer questions, offer guidance and explain what services the V. A. offers. The program is free and available to all U.S. veterans, active duty military personnel and their families. No appointment is necessary. Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, call 609-330-3307.
Vineland
Food pantry open: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County hosts a food distribution center for individuals/families/caregivers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays in July at the club’s headquarters at 560 Crystal Ave. The Community Food Bank, M25 Initiative and area farmers are major providers. For information, call 856-696-4190.
Wildwood
Movies in the Plaza: Families are invited to free movie nights under the stars beginning at sunset each Tuesday through Aug. 25 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. July 21: “The Star.” For information, visit DOOWW.com.
Wildwood Crest
Christmas in July canceled: The borough will not hold its Christmas in July Festival, previously scheduled for July 25, due to outdoor gathering limits, officials announced. For more information, call 609-523-0202.
