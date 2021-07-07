In your town

Atlantic City
Job skills lab: Get help with online jobs searches, how to write a resume, filling out an application and other skills from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Atlantic City Free Public Library, main learning center, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. Those who wish to attend the lab must register in advance by calling 609-345-2269, ext. 3060.
Buena Vista Township
Free concerts in the park: The community is invited to the summer music series held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 11 at Michael Debbi Park, 315 Cedar Ave., Richland. There will be food for purchase. For information, call 856-697-2100 or visit BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Gardening spaces are available in the community garden. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Longport
Library art exhibit: Works by artist Popo Flanigan will be displayed through July in the Art Gallery at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. A different local artist is featured each month. The library is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Margate
Free movies on the beach: Families are invited to view flicks on a digital screen on the beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, behind the Martin Bloom Pavilion, Thursdays at 7 p.m. Rain dates are usually the following day. The movie this week is Jaws 2. For information, visit MargateHasMore.com
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
Farmers and crafters market: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 29. Farmers will be on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Asbury Avenue; and crafters will be on Asbury Avenue between 5th & 6th Streets. For more information, call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com.
Sea Isle City
Movies Under the Stars: A different family-friendly movie will be shown at dusk on Wednesdays through Sept. 1 at Excursion Park. It's free. Bring folding chairs and/or beach blankets. For information, call 609-263-8687.
Somers Point
Garden contest: Entries are being accepted for this year's garden contest sponsored by the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point. Categories are flower gardens, window boxes and container gardens, vegetable gardens, junior gardens, and local business gardens. Nominations are due July 7, judging will be held the week of July 12, For information, call 609-204-4107.
Vineland
Got Sneakers campaign: The Woman's Club of Vineland is collecting sneakers in any condition from the community. Footwear in any shape, new or used, even with holes and in sizes adult or child are being accepted. Place donations in the collection box on the bench near the door of the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. If the sneakers have laces, tie the pairs together. For information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com.