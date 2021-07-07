In your town

Atlantic City

Job skills lab: Get help with online jobs searches, how to write a resume, filling out an application and other skills from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Atlantic City Free Public Library, main learning center, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. Those who wish to attend the lab must register in advance by calling 609-345-2269, ext. 3060.

Buena Vista Township

Free concerts in the park: The community is invited to the summer music series held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 11 at Michael Debbi Park, 315 Cedar Ave., Richland. There will be food for purchase. For information, call 856-697-2100 or visit BuenaVistaNJ.com.

Egg Harbor Township

Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Gardening spaces are available in the community garden. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.

Longport