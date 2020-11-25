In your town

lAbsecon

Shop local event: The Business and Commercial Development Inc. urges residents to participate in Shop Local Saturday on Nov. 28 to support small businesses in the town. For more information, visit shoplocalabsecon.com

Atlantic City

Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.

Print, copy and fax services: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center will provide residents with free services if you need to print, copy or send a fax. Call to schedule a time to visit the office, located at 201 Melrose Ave. For information, call 609-236-8800.

Brigantine