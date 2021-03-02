In your town

Brigantine
Library book sale: The local branch of the Atlantic County Library System will hold a used book sale during regular library hours through March 20. Proceeds support library programming. Fill a bag, or bring your own or purchase a reusable bag, for $1. For information, call 609-266-0110.
Buena Vista Township
Free rabies clinics: The township offers three rabies clinics for pets — from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Newtonville Volunteer Fire Company; 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Richland Volunteer Fire Company; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 20 (closed from noon to 1 p.m.) at Collings Lakes Volunteer Fire Company. Residents may also obtain pet licenses at the clinics. For information, call 856-697-2100, ext. 1 or visit BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Margate
Business Association offers scholarships: Submissions are being accepted for the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program to award two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors residing in Margate/Longport and who have attended local city schools. Applicants must meet certain qualifications. Submissions must be postmarked by April 6. More information is available through high school guidance counselor offices and at margatehasmore.com.
Sea Isle City
Saint Patrick’s Day beach tags: Limited edition 2021 Saint Patrick’s beach tags are on sale for $20, while supplies last, at the Welcome Center and at the beach tag vending machine in City Hall. The tags are valid for the entire 2021 summer season.
Vaccine registration assistance program: Local residents needing assistance to register for the COVID-19 vaccine can call the Welcome Center Tourism Office at 609-263-8687, ext. 105, from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays. If asked to leave a voice message, give your name and phone number and your call will be returned in the order it was received.
Vineland
Woman’s Club book sale: The community is invited to browse for reading materials at the Woman’s Club of Vineland book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 677 S. Main Road. All prices are $1 or less. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, call 856-696-3955 or visit the group’s Facebook page.