In your town

Sea Isle City

Saint Patrick’s Day beach tags: Limited edition 2021 Saint Patrick’s beach tags are on sale for $20, while supplies last, at the Welcome Center and at the beach tag vending machine in City Hall. The tags are valid for the entire 2021 summer season.

Vaccine registration assistance program: Local residents needing assistance to register for the COVID-19 vaccine can call the Welcome Center Tourism Office at 609-263-8687, ext. 105, from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays. If asked to leave a voice message, give your name and phone number and your call will be returned in the order it was received.

Vineland

Woman’s Club book sale: The community is invited to browse for reading materials at the Woman’s Club of Vineland book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 677 S. Main Road. All prices are $1 or less. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, call 856-696-3955 or visit the group’s Facebook page.