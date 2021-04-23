In your town

Atlantic City
Post office hosts dog bite prevention event: Atlantic City Postmaster Mike Margiotti recently hosted a spring event to promote dog bite prevention to his team and to inform the community about the importance of safeguarding mail carriers from a potential dog bite or attack. “We want to make sure our carriers are safe and out of harm’s way while making their appointed rounds. Pet owners are asked to wait for their carrier to leave the area before opening the door to get their mail or package. Too many dogs have slipped between an owner’s legs while the door is open and have attacked the mail carrier,” said Margiotti. Joining Margiotti for the presentation was guest speaker Steven Dash, left, executive director of the Atlantic City Human Society, and his sidekick Pete.
Cape May
Blood drive: The city will partner with the American Red Cross to hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 26 at the West Cape May Volunteer Fire Company, 732 Broadway in West Cape May. The event is open to the public in surrounding communities. Walk-ins will be accepted, but appointments are preferred. To schedule a time slot, call 800-REDCROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: Cape May City.
Commercial Township
Road rally event: The Mauricetown Historical Society is sponsoring the inaugural Down Jersey Road Rally on May 8. Each vehicle will have a team consisting of a driver and a navigator. Course guidelines will be given to each team upon arrival. Prizes will be awarded for the most correct answers. The cost to participate is $30 per vehicle. Registration is due by April 30. For more information or to register, visit mauricetownhistoricalsociety.org
Egg Harbor Township
Youth soccer camp for girls: A four-day soccer camp for girls ages 8-14 who want to learn the fundamentals of soccer will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 21-24 at the Egg Harbor Township High School athletic fields. The camp is run by Coach Christian Wiech and the assistant coaches of the Egg Harbor Township High School girls’ soccer program. Awards to be given out upon completion of camp. The cost is $125 per participant with a $10 discount price if you sign up before May 31. Each additional participating family member is $75. The fee includes a Soccer Spirit Gear T-shirt. For information, email wiechc@eht.k12.nj.us.
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Sanitizing stations are located throughout the museum. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Hammonton
Medication drop box: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, teamed with Bellevue Drug Company to install a medication drop box for the community to safely dispose of unwanted, unused and/or expired medications. The box is located inside the store at 254 Bellevue Ave. and will be available during normal business hours.
Margate
Mahjongg lessons: Beth El Synagogue will offer mahjongg lessons for four Thursdays beginning June 10 at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 for the entire four weeks. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine is needed to participate. For more information, call 609-823-2725.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. April 27 at the Clubhouse, 300 E St. This month’s book is “Daughter of a Daughter of a Queen” by Sarah Bird. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
New Gretna
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Sea Isle City
Save a Turtle shirts: Environmental Commission volunteers will sell limited-edition 2021 Save a Turtle T-shirts and sweat shirts each Saturday in April from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. The shirts will be sold while supplies last. Prices are $10-$35. Cash or checks only. Proceeds benefit the commission’s Turtle Program and other environmental causes. For information, call 609-263-2081.
Job fair: The Chamber of Commerce and Revitalization will host a job fair Saturday at participating businesses throughout town. For more information, visit seaislechamber.com or call 609-263-9090.
Tuckerton
Spring Fair: Vendor spaces are available for Tuckerton United Methodist Church annual Spring Fair, to be held 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 134 N. Green St. Spaces are $25 and can be reserved by contacting Carol at 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com Proceeds go to the church missions.
Vineland
Book/plant sale: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will hold its next book and flats of garden plants sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 and May 1 at its clubhouse at Washington Avenue and Main Road. The community is invited. If you would like to donate new or used books in good condition, call 856-696-3944 and leave a message.
Wildwood Crest
Community yard sale: The 19th annual Spring Borough-wide Yard Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 in locations throughout the borough. A list of locations will be available April 29 at the Recreation Center, 5800 Ocean Ave., Borough Hall, 6101 Pacific Ave., Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool, 8800 New Jersey Ave., and The Hardware Store, 105 W. Aster Road. A downloadable PDF will also be available at wildwoodcrest.org. Also on May 1, the borough will host a food and clothing drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the former library site at Wisteria Road and Ocean Avenue. Food items collected will be donated to the Lazarus House Food Pantry in Wildwood. Those wishing to donate clothing should deliver items in plastic bags. Cothing will be donated to a local shelter. For more information, call 609-523-0202.