In your town

Atlantic City

Post office hosts dog bite prevention event: Atlantic City Postmaster Mike Margiotti recently hosted a spring event to promote dog bite prevention to his team and to inform the community about the importance of safeguarding mail carriers from a potential dog bite or attack. “We want to make sure our carriers are safe and out of harm’s way while making their appointed rounds. Pet owners are asked to wait for their carrier to leave the area before opening the door to get their mail or package. Too many dogs have slipped between an owner’s legs while the door is open and have attacked the mail carrier,” said Margiotti. Joining Margiotti for the presentation was guest speaker Steven Dash, left, executive director of the Atlantic City Human Society, and his sidekick Pete.

Cape May

Blood drive: The city will partner with the American Red Cross to hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 26 at the West Cape May Volunteer Fire Company, 732 Broadway in West Cape May. The event is open to the public in surrounding communities. Walk-ins will be accepted, but appointments are preferred. To schedule a time slot, call 800-REDCROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: Cape May City.

Commercial Township