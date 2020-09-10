Absecon
Plein Air Paint Out: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will host its 2020 outdoor painting event Sept. 19 for local and regional artists of all skill levels. Participants are invited to check in between 8 and 9 a.m. at the welcome table at Heritage Park, 500 Mill Road. The entry fee is $20, payable in advance or at registration. Participants should bring their own paints, pastels, canvas and paper. Completed works are due by 3 p.m. Paintings will be on display from Sept. 19 to Oct. 9 at Your CBD Store. Awards will be presented at the sixth annual Art in the Park event Oct. 10. For more information, call 609-594-4564 or email AbseconArts@gmail.com.
Buena Vista Township
Calendar and municipal guide: Businesses and organizations are invited to be included in the Buena Vista Township Calendar and Municipal Guide for 2021 by purchasing an ad. A discount rate is available until Sept. 25. Ad forms can be obtained at buenavistanj.com. For more information, call Special Events at 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or email specialevents@buenavistanj.com.
....on hold....Historical Society meets: The Buena Historical Society meets 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Town Hall, 890 Harding Highway/Route 40. The group covers the history of Buena Vista Township and Buena Borough. Meetings are free to attend and open to the public. Refreshments are served. For more information, call Debra Casazza at 856-466-4654.
Egg Harbor City
Yard sale fundraiser: The Cologne Fire Ladies Auxiliary will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Cologne Fire Hall, 2870 Cologne Ave. Spaces are available inside and out. The kitchen will be open for refreshments. Proceeds help the Volunteer Fire Department. For information, call 609-965-0419.
Egg Harbor Township
Family Paint Night Video: Watch a video to learn how to paint a seasonal flower at the monthly Family Paint Night hosted by Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., at 5 p.m. Sept 25. The program is for all ages. Register on Eventbrite or call 609- 385-6570 for more details.
Mullica Township
Info sought about Weekstown School: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society is gathering information about the former Weekstown School. If you know somebody who attended the school or have any information or photos, call 609-965-2413.
Ocean City
After-school programs offered: A variety of youth camps and programs will be offered in response to the limited classroom schedule for public schools. The Recreation Department programs will be available to Primary School and Intermediate School students at locations throughout the city. Camps will run from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is $25 per week. All programs begin Sept. 14 and conclude Oct. 30. To register, visit ocnj.us/recreation. For information, call 609-525-9304.
Farmers market extended: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market will continue through Sept. 30 at Ocean City Tabernacle grounds at 6th Street and Asbury Avenue, and at Asbury Avenue between 5th and 6th streets. The market will be open from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. For information, call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com.
Pleasantville
Food giveaway: St. Mary's Episcopal Church offers its Community Garden Free Food Program each Tuesday through the end of September. Boxes are distributed at 11 a.m. Those who register are guaranteed a box and prompt pickup is expected. Food is distributed until the supply is exhausted. No financial documentation is needed to participate. For more information, call 609-686-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Farmers market extended: The municipal farmers market hosted by the Chamber of Commerce & Revitalization is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 29 at Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue. Enter near the band shell. Social distancing and face coverings are required. For more information, call 609-263-9090 or visit seaislechamber.com.
Somers Point
Flea market and craft show: The Somers Point Fire Company #1 Auxiliary will host a flea market and craft show from9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Bethel Road Fire House. For information, call 609-927-7169 or 609-927-3281.
Stafford Township
Townwide yard sale: The community yard sale continues Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 609-597-1000 or visit StaffordNJ.gov.
Register for Running The Ave 5K: The second annual Running The Ave 5K will be held rain or shine starting 9 a.m. Sunday on Landis Avenue. The sanctioned race will include professional timers and awards in a variety of categories. Social distancing and public health guidelines will be followed. Awards will be mailed to winners, with no in-person awards ceremony to take place. Registration is $25 per runner. For more information, call 856-794-8653.
West Cape May
Borough yard sale: The 13th annual borough wide yard sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17. The event is sponsored by the West Cape May Environmental Commission. There are no fees or permits needed to participate. Sellers are encouraged to put up signs directing shoppers to their location. To be included on the list, register at Borough Hall or call 609-884-1005, ext. 100. To view a master list of all yard sale properties, visit westcapemay.us.
Wildwood Crest
Annual community yard sale: The 18th annual borough wide yard sale, postponed from May 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3. The event is expected to feature numerous yard sale locations throughout the borough. To participate, download applications at wildwoodcrest.org. There is no fee but those planning to host a sale location must fill out and submit a registration form. Those with registered sale locations will receive free pickup of bulk trash, metal, electronics and rigid plastics. Maps will not be available for this year’s event. For more information, call Public Works at 609-522-7446.
