In your town

Absecon

St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish’s Cyrenean Club holds its weekly raffle for $500 on Tuesdays. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0, or email SetonAbsecon.org/Cyrenean-Club.

Atlantic City

Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at Caesars, 2100 Pacific Ave. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

Longport

Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view the works of local artist Kate Subranni on its website through February. For more information, call 609-487-7403.

Sea Isle City

Saint Patrick’s Day beach tags: Limited edition 2021 Saint Patrick’s beach tags are available for $20 each weekdays at the Welcome Center and 24/7 at the beach tag vending machine in City Hall.

Vineland

Book discussion: The Woman’s Club of Vineland invites the public to join its discussion of the book “Abandoned Not Broken,” 10 a.m. via Zoom on Feb. 18. The author is local businessman Rob Johnson. For information on how to participate, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com/.