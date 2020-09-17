Brigantine
Knights of Columbus store: The St. Thomas Parish KofC store at 601 Bayshore Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October. The community may donate small items during those hours. Large items and furniture can not be accepted. The store is open to the public. For information, call 609-266-2123.
Buena Vista Township
Annual shredder event: The 6th annual shredder event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine Saturday in the parking lot of the Municipal Building at 890 Highway. The event is open to township residents only. For information, visit BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Hammonton
Recycling Central: As part of the town’s Green Weekend, the Education Foundation will sponsor a mobile document shredding unit from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday Sept 19 on the grounds of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Thrid and French streets. Residents can shred up to three 33-gallon bags of paper for $20. For information, call 609-703-6017.
Lacey Township
Farmers market: The Lacey Farmers Market is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through October at Lacey United Methodist Church, 203 Lacey Road in Forked River. Masks must be worn and social distancing is enforced. For information, visit the facebook page @laceyfarmersmarket.com
Sea Isle City
POW-MIA ceremony: Auxiliary members and veterans of VFW Post 1963 will host a POW-MIA ceremony 7 p.m. Friday on the front lawn of the post home at 301 JFK Blvd. The ceremony takes place on National POW-MIA Recognition Day. Specta-tors are invited to wear any type of VFW or military attire in honor of all POW-MIAs. For information, call 609-330-3307.
Turtle T-shirts: The Environmental Commis-sion’s “Save a Turtle” T-shirts are for sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through September at the Community Lodge’s walk-up window, 300 JFK Boulevard. Shirts are from $10 to $15 and sweatshirts are $35 each. Quantities are limited. Proceeds benefit the Environmental Commission’s turtle program and other environmental causes.
Stafford Township
Farmers market: The community is invited to shop the farmers market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through September at the Manahawkin Flea Market, 657 E. Bay Ave. For more information, visit manahawkinfleamarket.com{p align=”center”}
