In your town

Atlantic City

Clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.

Egg Harbor City

City holds vaccine clinic: The city and the EHC Coalition for a Safe Community will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Municipal Building, 500 London Ave. The Atlantic County Board of Public Health will vaccinate Atlantic County residents 18 years old and over. No insurance or identification is needed. The two-dose Moderna and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at no expense to all interested individuals. If you would like to attend, or if you are a home-bound individual or someone representing a home-bound person, call the City Clerk’s Office at 609-965-0081, ext. 5.

Egg Harbor Township