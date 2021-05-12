In your town

Atlantic City
Clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Egg Harbor City
City holds vaccine clinic: The city and the EHC Coalition for a Safe Community will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Municipal Building, 500 London Ave. The Atlantic County Board of Public Health will vaccinate Atlantic County residents 18 years old and over. No insurance or identification is needed. The two-dose Moderna and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at no expense to all interested individuals. If you would like to attend, or if you are a home-bound individual or someone representing a home-bound person, call the City Clerk’s Office at 609-965-0081, ext. 5.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing are required in the museum and library building. Sanitizing stations are located throughout the museum. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Hammonton
Medication drop box: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, teamed with Bellevue Drug Company to install a medication drop box for the community to safely dispose of unwanted, unused and/or expired medications. The box is located inside the store at 254 Bellevue Ave. and will be available during normal business hours.
Longport
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of a different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Margate
Mahjongg lessons: Beth El Synagogue will offer mahjongg lessons for four Thursdays beginning June 10 at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 for the entire four weeks. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine is needed to participate. For more information, call 609-823-2725.
Mays Landing
50/50 Raffle: A drawing for a 50/50 cash raffle will be held 6 p.m. May 26 to benefit St. Vincent de Paul Regional School. The winner will receive 50% of the amount received. To purchase tickets, call Nancy Dixon at the school at 609-625-1565 or email svdprs5050raffle@gmail.com.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club holds monthly book discussions at the clubhouse at 300 E St. If interested in joining the discussion, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
New Gretna
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, has reopened morning bingo. Games are played every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Sea Isle City
Beach tags on sale: 2021 municipal beach tags are on sale at the pre-season rate of $20 through Saturday at the Welcome Center’s walk-up window from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Tags are also available 24/7 at the cash-only vending machine in the lobby of City Hall. For more information, call 609-263-8687, ext. 101.
Somers Point
Historical Society flea market: Vendors are needed for the Historical Society’s flea market from 10 a. m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Gregory’s Restaurant, 900 Shore Road. The rain date for the event is May 22. For information, call 609-927-2900.
Tuckerton
Community yard sale: Tuckerton United Methodist Church will host a yard sale starting 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the church, 134 N. Green St. The rain date is May 22. Proceeds go to the church missions.
Vineland
Hot roast beef sandwich sale: Main Avenue Volunteer Fire Company 4 will hold its annual fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22 at the station at Oak and Main roads. Tickets are $10 for two sandwiches and are available from any member or visit the department’s Facebook page.
A portion of proceeds will be donated to Pennies in Action breast cancer research organization in honor of longtime local first responder supporter Pearl Giordano.