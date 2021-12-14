In Your County

Rapid COVID-19 Testing Center in EHT: AtlantiCare has opened a COVID-19 Rapid Testing Center with options for those who do not have symptoms who are seeking to schedule either a rapid antigen or PCR (polymerase chain reaction) COVID test. The center is at the AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 1000. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To schedule a required appointment, call 888-285-2684. Insurance and self-pay (antigen - $59 and PCR - $100 ) options are available. Those seeking testing with symptoms of COVID or other illness, including fever or congestion, should call or visit AtlantiCare Urgent Care. For information, additional COVID-19 resources and information visit AtlantiCare.org and click on “Get COVID-19 Info” or call 1-888-569-1000.

Cumberland

MAURICETOWN ’S CANDLELIGHT VIRTUAL HOUSE TOUR: 4 p.m. Dec. 11 to Jan. 1; online viewing of private homes, historical buildings, the Post Office and Methodist Church decorated for the holidays; presented by Mauricetown Historical Society; free; no registration is needed. mauricetownhistoricalsociety.org.

Blood drives: All those who donate blood through Dec. 16 will automatically be entered for the chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the new film "The Matrix Resurrections." Plus, donors through Dec. 16 will get a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. To schedule an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767. The remaining blood drive is in Vineland, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16 at Knight of Columbus #2531, 1803 N. East Ave.