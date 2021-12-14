In Your County

Atlantic
Atlantic Cape Community College toy drive: Atlantic Cape Community College’s Toy Drive for Hope, collecting new and unwrapped toys for children ages 2 to 12 years old, has now ended. Donations will be delivered by Santa Claus at the college's Hope for the Holidays event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at Brown’s Park in Atlantic City. The event features free activities and giveaways including holiday toys and crafts, pictures with Santa, food and beverages, hats and gloves for teens and adults, community resources and information and a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic provided by Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers. For more information, visit atlantic.edu/toydrive or contact Victor Moreno at vmoreno@atlantic.edu.
Holiday Sweet Sale: The Atlantic County Historical Society will sell home baked cookies, candy, fudge and brownies from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Historical Society Building at 907 Shore Road, Somers Point. Items are sold by the pre-packaged pound at $10 per pound. Tins are available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Atlantic County Historical Society. Masks are required. To order ahead, call 609-646-7355.
Red Cross blood drives: Donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. The remaining blood drive is in Egg Harbor Township, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16 at Fusion Church, 6300 E. Black Horse Pike.
Rapid COVID-19 Testing Center in EHT: AtlantiCare has opened a COVID-19 Rapid Testing Center with options for those who do not have symptoms who are seeking to schedule either a rapid antigen or PCR (polymerase chain reaction) COVID test. The center is at the AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 1000. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To schedule a required appointment, call 888-285-2684. Insurance and self-pay (antigen - $59 and PCR - $100 ) options are available. Those seeking testing with symptoms of COVID or other illness, including fever or congestion, should call or visit AtlantiCare Urgent Care. For information, additional COVID-19 resources and information visit AtlantiCare.org and click on “Get COVID-19 Info” or call 1-888-569-1000.
Cumberland
MAURICETOWN ’S CANDLELIGHT VIRTUAL HOUSE TOUR: 4 p.m. Dec. 11 to Jan. 1; online viewing of private homes, historical buildings, the Post Office and Methodist Church decorated for the holidays; presented by Mauricetown Historical Society; free; no registration is needed. mauricetownhistoricalsociety.org.
Blood drives: All those who donate blood through Dec. 16 will automatically be entered for the chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the new film "The Matrix Resurrections." Plus, donors through Dec. 16 will get a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. To schedule an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767. The remaining blood drive is in Vineland, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16 at Knight of Columbus #2531, 1803 N. East Ave.