In your county

Atlantic

Atlantic City Boat Show canceled for 2021: The Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show, originally postposed from its traditional February dates to April, has been canceled this year and will return to the Atlantic City Convention Center in 2022, organizers said in a news release issued Thursday Feb. 18.

Videos for athlete and opioid misuse prevention: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, Atlantic Prevention Resources and the Atlantic County Opioid Task Force has made available prerecorded videos on the topic of preventing opioid misuse among athletes. The presentations are for high school athletes, their parents and guardians, as well as athletic directors, coaches, athletic trainers and anyone else working with youth athletes. There are five presentations recorded by local residents regarding their personal stories, experiences and perspectives on athletes and the dangers of opioid misuse. Presenters include Dr. Josiah Bunting, Bunting Family Pharmacy; Sgt. Jennifer Cugini, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office; Don Rogers, Advanced Recovery Systems; Dave Sholler, Philadelphia 76ers; and Melanie Mackleer, Atlantic Prevention Resources. For more information, call 609-272-0101, ext. 11, or email Lsmith@atlprev.org.

