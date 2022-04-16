In your county

Atlantic

Absecon Lighthouse spring break hours: Absecon Lighthouse, normally closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, will be open daily 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Spring Break through April 25. The last climb is at 3:30 p.m. Admission to climb the 228 steps to the top is $10 adults, $9 seniors, $6 ages 4 to 12, and $5 Atlantic City residents. Active Military are invited to climb for free. Visit AbseconLighthouse.org to print a coupon for $1 off admission when you climb.

Spring car show: South Jersey Mopar Connection will host its spring car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 at Chickie's & Pete's, English Creek Shopping Center, 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. The show is open to all makes and models cars and trucks. There will be a DJ, trophies, door prizes, dash plaques to the first 100 cars registered and discount food coupons. The entry fee is $20. The rain date is April 24. For more information, call 609-226-3814.

Free tree seedlings: The county will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Arbor Day Foundation and the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day by offering free tree seedling bundles to the first 200 residents from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 at the Warren E. Fox Nature Center, Atlantic County Park, Route 50, Estell Manor. All seedlings will be native to the coastal habitat of the area. The offer is good while supplies last. It is suggested to call ahead to confirm availability if driving from a distance. For more information, call 609-625-1897.

Masonic scholarship available: Justice Lodge, part of Trinity Justice Unity Lodge #79 of F&AM, offers scholarship money to graduating high school seniors and students already attending college. To be eligible, the applicant must be the daughter, son, granddaughter or grandson of a Mason belonging to a lodge in the 23rd Masonic District encompassing Atlantic County. The applicant must show academic achievement, financial need and good character with recommendations. To apply, visit trinityjusticeunity.com and click on the 2022 scholarship link. Applications must be received by April 18.

Cape May

Breast Cancer Awareness Walk: The County Department of Health will host its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk April 30 at Cape May County’s Park and Zoo. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. The walk will begin at 10:15 a.m. Registration for the walk is free. There will be local community vendors along with free COVID19 vaccine available. Participants will receive a free T-shirt as supplies last. Donations are welcomed and will go to American Cancer Society. The walk is not timed.

Free rabies clinics: The County Department of Health will hold a free rabies clinics for cats and dogs from 9 to 11 a.m. April 30 at the Public Works Building, 771 Seashore Road, Erma, Lower Township.

Christ Child Society Spring Fling: The Christ Child Society will hold its annual Spring Fling "Beacon of Hope" from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24 at the Shore Club, 1170 Golf Club Road, Cape May Court House. A luncheon will be served and entertainment provided by Bittersweet Duo. Raffle prizes, gift baskets and a 50/50 will be offered. Tickets are $40 and all proceeds benefit children in need. Seating is limited. For reservations, call 609-536-2865.

Southern Ocean

Quilters bus trip: Pieceful Shores Quilters Guild will host its yearly fabric shopping bus trip to Lancaster on April 28. The cost is $38 for guild members and $42 for nonmembers. Stops include Weavers Dry Goods, Kitchen Kettle Village and Log Cabin Quilts. For more information, call Charlene Samanich at 609-296-7652.

Veterans museum fundraiser: Veterans United Military Memorial Museum in New Gretna will host a fundraiser from 7 to 9 p.m. April 29 at Calloways Restaurant & Bar, 597 Route 9, Eagleswood. The cost is $25 and includes beer, wine, pizza and wings. For more information and tickets, call 609-513-6454.