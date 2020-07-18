Southern Ocean
Library branches reopen: The Ocean County Library announced the following branches are open with limited capacity: Barnegat, Lacey, Little Egg Harbor, Long Beach Island and Stafford Township — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Tuckerton and Waretown — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. All customers will be required to wear masks and to adhere to social distancing guidelines. For more information, visit theocean- countylibrary.org.
Quilters plan bus trip: The annual fabric shopping excursion to Lancaster by the Pieceful Shores Quilters will be held Sept. 24. The bus pickup point is 775 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. The cost is $38 for guild members and $42 for nonmembers. For information, call Charlene at 609-296-7652.
