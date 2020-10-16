In your county

Atlantic
JFS Turkey Drive: The annual Turkey Drive hosted by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is underway to provide individuals and families in need with a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. There are three ways to assist: a donation of $36 will feed a family of five with a complete meal; fill a bag with canned or boxed food items such as mashed potatoes, stuffing, yams, macaroni and cheese, gravy and cranberry sauce; or donate a $20 gift card to a grocery store. For more information, call Vanessa Smith at 609-822-1108, ext. 249 or email vsmith@jfsatlantic.org. Monetary donations may also be made at jfsatlantic.org or mail to JFS, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402.
Flags for veterans: Shore Medical Center will celebrate Veterans Day by hosting its fifth consecutive flag planting tribute in its park along Bay Avenue in Somers Point. Community members can submit the name and military branch of family or friends who have served. Members of the Shore Medical Center team will label each flag with the name of the veteran. There is no limit to the number of names that can be submitted. Those interested in recognizing a veteran should send their full name, the full name of the veteran(s) they'd like to honor, and their branch(es) of the military to patriotictribute@shoremedicalcenter.org by Nov. 6.
ACUA Recycled Art Contest: The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is sponsoring an art contest to create works from material destined for recycling or trash. The contest is open to all ages. Participants must be a resident of Atlantic County. The deadline for entries is Nov. 1. For more details, call 609-272-6934 or visit ACUA.com.
Drive-up flu clinic: Shore Physicians Group will host a drive-up flu shot clinic from 8 a. m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24 in the parking lot at its Surgical Division, 649 Shore Road in Somers Point. Appointments are encouraged, and you can make them online at www.ShorePhysiciansGroup.com or by contacting your primary care provider. Walk-up flu shots will also be provided to those without an appointment. The flu clinic is open to anyone age 18 or older, regardless of whether or not you are a current Shore Physicians Group patient. Drive-up flu shots will be administered to up to four people in a vehicle who have an appointment. For walk-up appointments, you will be directed to park your car and walk up to the designated tents to register. For more information, visit www.ShorePhysiciansGroup.com.
Cape May
Fall equine clinic: The Cape May County 4-H Equine Health Clinic will be held Nov. 6. Rutgers Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development Program is partnering with Dr. Tanja Hanyi to offer the equine clinic at discounted vaccine prices. The clinic is open to all horse and pony owners in the county. Veterinarians and clinic volunteers will go to farms and boarding stables offering vaccinations at reduced prices to horses and without the normal farm call fee. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. There are a number of different vaccines and vaccine packages offered. Participants must pre-register by Oct. 30. Registration packets are available at capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu. For information, call Nancy Rothenbiller at 609-827-3485 between 3:30 and 8 p.m. only.
NAMI Zoom meetings: The National Alliance on Mental Illness is conducting a free monthly educational series. All meetings will be available on Zoom. Oct. 26: Special needs trusts, Social Security and ABLE accounts; Nov. 23: How to Advocate for your Loved One. For more information and to register, call Abbie Katz at 215-327-7940 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.
Cumberland
Fundraiser breakfast for the homeless and hungry: The sixth annual M25 Initiative Breakfast Fundraiser for the Homeless and Hungry will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 28 at Sunset Lake in Bridgeton and South Vineland Park in Vineland. The theme for this year’s breakfast is “FALL in Love with M25.” Due to current restrictions and social distancing, this year’s event will be a brown bag breakfast with curbside pickup. Honorary co-chairs include Bonnie Price, Inspira; Laurie and Barry Seay, South Jersey Water Conditioning; Robert Austino, Cumberland County Sheriff; Ralph Padilla, PRAC; Mike Tuosto, PSEG: Sam Pipitone, F&S Produce; and Paul Trivellini, South Jersey Glass and Door. Funds raised provide financial assistance to Cumberland County Food Pantries and Soup Kitchens, the official County and Municipal Code Blue Programs, and the Housing First Program. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at www.m25events.com or by calling 1-844-M25-HOPE.
Southern Ocean
TED Talk marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month: The Counseling Center at Ocean County College, in collaboration with the St. Francis Counseling Service and Providence House, will present a recorded TED Talk via GoToMeeting with Leslie Morgan Steiner, advocate and author of Crazy Love, at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 26 to mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month. A panel discussion will follow. Experts also will be available during and after the meeting to share information about their services. For more information and to register, call 732-255-0386 or email counselingservices@ocean.edu. The program is free.
County library offers human trafficking program: A free virtual program outlining the problem of human trafficking will be held 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22. It will be presented by Jaimee Johnson, founder and chief executive officer of the advocacy group Sisters of the Streets. The free program is sponsored by Ocean County Human Services. It is open to teens, adults and educators. Registration is required. To register, call 732-349-6200, ext. 5203 or visit theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
