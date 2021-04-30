In your county

Atlantic
Scout Show: Troops from the Southern Shore District, Jersey Shore Council Boy Scouts of America will hold a Scout Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday May 8 at Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, in Galloway Township. The free outdoor expo will showcase scouting activities such as archery, map and compass, fishing, camping and pinewood derby cars. Cub Scout, Scouts BSA, Sea Scout and Venturing units are for boys and girls ages 6 to 20 years old. Families can meet scouting units from the South Jersey area, see demonstrations, participate in activities and register with a local scouting unit.
Schultz-Hill Foundation arts scholarships: The Atlantic City-based Schultz-Hill Foundation is accepting applications through June 15 for the 2021 Dina Award scholarships and grants of $1,500 each. Students and teachers in the South Jersey region who are currently enrolled or participating in programs in the arts, history and education fields are invited to apply. Certain criteria does apply. For details and more information, visit schultz-hill.org.
Charity League fundraiser: The Charity League, serving Atlantic County, will hold its Holly Treasures Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at 118 Pleasant Ave., Somers Point. Masks are required. The rain date is May 22. There will be new and used items for purchase. Sales will benefit local charities. For more information, call 609-432-6822 or email info.thecharityleague@gmail.com
Updated scholarship info from Hispanic Association: The Hispanic Association of Atlantic County is accepting applications from Hispanic high school seniors in Atlantic County getting ready to go to college. Four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. The deadline to apply is June 1. To access to the application visit haacnj.org/scholarship-application. For more information, email haacnj@gmail.com.
Cape May
Book signing: Local author R.C. Staab will sign copies of his book “100 Things to Do at the Jersey Shore Before You Die,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. Admission is free; copies of the book will be available for purchase. For more information, call 609-884-5404.
Veterinary clinic opens at Beacon: The nonprofit Beacon Animal Rescue serving Cape May and Atlantic counties will open Beacon Veterinary Clinic on Monday, May 3. The full service clinic at 701 Butter Road in Ocean View will be open to cats and dogs from the rescue, as well as those of adopters, volunteers, and the general public. Proceeds from the clinic will help the animal shelter. For more information call 609-390-7956 or visit BeaconVeterinaryClinic.org.
Cumberland
New mural planned for downtown Vineland: The public is invited as Main Street Vineland unveil plans for its next downtown mural, part of the Urban Canvases on The Ave Mural Project, at a press conference 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6 at 636 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, where the mural is to be painted. Local artist Erin DiPalma, who created the agricultural-themed concept, and representatives from the city and Main Street Vineland will attend. The project is the latest in Main Street Vineland’s Urban Canvases on The Ave mural series to beautify sides of selected buildings. The murals will be the work of artists and also community projects. For more information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Southern Ocean
County Library online book club: The next novel under discussion, through May 20, is “The Alice Network,” by Kate Quinn. Book Club members can participate anywhere they have Internet access, on days and times convenient to them. Register for the free online forum at pbc.guru/One_Book_OCL. For more information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org.
, or visit the Library on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.