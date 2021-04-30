In your county

Updated scholarship info from Hispanic Association: The Hispanic Association of Atlantic County is accepting applications from Hispanic high school seniors in Atlantic County getting ready to go to college. Four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. The deadline to apply is June 1. To access to the application visit haacnj.org/scholarship-application. For more information, email haacnj@gmail.com.

Cape May

Book signing: Local author R.C. Staab will sign copies of his book “100 Things to Do at the Jersey Shore Before You Die,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. Admission is free; copies of the book will be available for purchase. For more information, call 609-884-5404.

Veterinary clinic opens at Beacon: The nonprofit Beacon Animal Rescue serving Cape May and Atlantic counties will open Beacon Veterinary Clinic on Monday, May 3. The full service clinic at 701 Butter Road in Ocean View will be open to cats and dogs from the rescue, as well as those of adopters, volunteers, and the general public. Proceeds from the clinic will help the animal shelter. For more information call 609-390-7956 or visit BeaconVeterinaryClinic.org.

Cumberland