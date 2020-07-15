Atlantic
Stockton conducting COVID-19 impact survey: Stockton University faculty are collaborating on a research study on public response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has shaped the lives of people around the world. The researchers are looking for a broad range of people ages 18 and older to take an online survey. It should about 20 minutes to complete. All responses are anonymous and participants can withdraw from the survey at any time. There are 50 $10 Amazon gift cards being awarded to participants who complete the survey. Those who wish to participate in the drawing are asked to provide an email address for notification. The survey is at COVID-19 International Survey. For informtion, call 609-626-3530 or email manish.madan@stockton.edu.
Kid-friendly food drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union has teamed up with other area credit unions to collect donations of kid-friendly food through July 31 to help fill the shelves of the Community Food Bank of NJ Southern Branch. Most needed items are peanut butter and jelly, canned pastas and soups, macaroni and cheese, pasta, cereals, oatmeal, pancake mix, granola bars, fruit cups, pudding cups, snack boxes of raisins and cranberries and juice boxes. Donations can be dropped off at Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union branches located at 1434 New Road in Northfield, 326 E. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township, and 3301 Route 9 South in the Rio Grande Plaza. For more information, call 888-322-2848.
Cumberland
Legends ceremony to honor local residents: The 11th annual Legends event, postponed from March, will be held virtually 7 p.m. July 24, organizers announced. The honorees, chosen by the Legends committee for their dedication and lifelong commitment to making Cumberland County a better place to live and work. are Austin Gould, former music teacher at Bridgeton High School; Dr. Thomas A. Dwyer, orthopaedic surgeon and president/CEO of Premier Orthopaedic Associates; and the Trout family, including Jeff and Debbie Trout and their children and grandhildren. The event benefits the CompleteCare Family Health Foundation, the fundraising arm of CompleteCare Health Network. The link can be found at CompleteCare’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/CompleteCareNJ. Guests can use their event tickets to pick up a takeout farm to table meal prepared by the Greenview Inn at Eastlyn. The evening will feature a silent auction. For more information, call Kim Tweed at 856-391-4815 or ktweed@chcinj.org.
