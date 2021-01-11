In your county

NAMI Zoom meetings: The National Alliance on Mental Illness will conducting a free virtual educational program on Nov. 23 titled How to Advocate for your Loved One. For more information and to register, call Abbie Katz at 215-327-7940 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.

NAMI Atlantic/Cape May Family Support Group: Family members of those struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders are invited to join in discussion from 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays via Zoom. Registration is required. For more information, call 609-517-4823 or email rachelhludwig@gmail.com or visit NAMIAC.org.

Cumberland

Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. The club meets via Zoom but has headquarters at 677 S. Main Road. For information, call 856-696-3944 or like the group on Facebook.

Southern Ocean County

Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.