Atlantic
Atlantic County Veterans Museum to reopen: The Atlantic County Veterans Museum re-opened Wednesday, July 29 and will be open to visitors noon to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, until further notice. The museum has implemented precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. All visitors and staff are required to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the building. High-risk individuals can reserve a time to visit between 9 and 11 a.m., Wednesdays through Fridays, by calling 609-909-7305. To maintain the 25% occupancy requirement within the museum, a maximum of six visitors will be permitted entrance at one time. Visitors will be provided a self-guided tour booklet upon arrival. The museum officially opened in June 2017 and is located at 189 Route 50 South in Mays Landing. For more information, call 609-909-7305.
MHAAC community outreach: The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County has expanded community outreach with multiple new wellness initiatives, group meetings and discussion groups. The agency is supporting individuals in need of emotional support, coping strategies and stress management as well as those living with a mental illness and their family members. Interested participants can connect to any of more than 30 virtual group meetings by cell phone or online. There is no cost to participate. For more information, call 609 652-3800 or visit mhaac.info.
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community to donate nonperishable food to provide for people in need. The top donation needs are canned tuna, cereal, hearty soups and canned fruits. Following the social distancing guidelines, collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
Kid-friendly food drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union has teamed up with other area credit unions to collect donations of kid-friendly food through July 31 to help fill the shelves of the Community Food Bank of NJ Southern Branch. Most needed items are peanut butter and jelly, canned pastas and soups, macaroni and cheese, pasta, cereals, oatmeal, pancake mix, granola bars, fruit cups, pudding cups, snack boxes of raisins and cranberries and juice boxes. Donations can be dropped off at Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union branches located at 1434 New Road in Northfield, 326 E. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township, and 3301 Route 9 South in the Rio Grande Plaza. For more information, call 888-322-2848.
NAMI Zoom meetings: NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is conducting a free monthly educational series. All meetings will be available on Zoom. Aug. 24: DBT use of Empathizing Exercises with our Loved Ones; Sept. 28: NAMI NJ HIPPA Webinar; Oct. 26: Special needs trusts, Social Security and ABLE accounts; Nov. 23: How to Advocate for your Loved One. For more information and to register, call Abbie Katz at 215-327-7940 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.
Cape May
County 4-H Fair goes virtual: The Cape May County 4-H Fair was canceled in accordance with Rutgers Cooperative Extension directives related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but 4-H faculty, staff and key volunteers have created a New Jersey 4-H Virtual Fair for youth to showcase what they have learned and have their exhibits evaluated. 4-Her's can enter art, cooking, photography and other projects or showcase a community service project. Exhibitors will be awarded virtual ribbons and will receive feedback from judges. Additionally, a special commemorative ribbon will be sent to all participants at the conclusion of the fair. Information and instructions to enter exhibits are available on the 4-H Virtual Fair website at nj4h.rutgers.edu/virtual-fair/. All entries are due by July 31 and results will be shared in mid-August.
Cumberland
Sheriff’s Office offers grocery shopping assistance to older adults: Cumberland County Sheriff Robert A. Austino and the Special Services Division of the Sheriff’s Office will help residents or a family member set up the Shop Rite app on their electronic device. Officers will pick up their order and deliver it to their home. For information, call Sheriff’s Officer Erica Quinones at 856-451-4449, ext. 25132.
Southern Ocean
Library branches reopen: The Ocean County Library announced the following branches are open with limited capacity: Barnegat, Lacey, Little Egg Harbor, Long Beach Island and Stafford Township — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Tuckerton and Waretown — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. All customers will be required to wear masks and to adhere to social distancing guidelines. For more information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org.
