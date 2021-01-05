In your county

Atlantic
Girl Scout cookies on sale: The Girl Scout troops in the Inland & Island Service Unit will begin selling Girl Scout cookies Jan. 14. Sales have been extended this year through March 28. The Inland & Island Service Unit encompasses Somers Point, Linwood, Northfield, Margate, Ventnor and Atlantic City. To find a nearby cookie booth, visit gscsnj.org, click the cookie finder button and enter your zip code. For more information, email inlandisland101@gmail.com.
NAMI hosts free monthly mental health series: The National Alliance on Mental Illness will conduct a free monthly educational series for the first half of 2021. Meetings are aired fourth Mondays via Zoom, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan 25: Learn about Atlanticare mental health services; Feb. 22: Presentation about Atlantic County Prosecutors Office Victim Witness program and how it relates to mental health; March 22: Ascenda — learn about the major mental health illnesses and treatments available; April 26: Specialty Care, early onset psychosis, how to recognize and what you can do; May 24: Learn about Mental Health Association of Atlantic County and its free services; June 28: LEAP (Listen, Empathize, Agree, Partner)earn how to help your loved ones accept the treatment they need. For more information about these programs, contact Rachel Ludwig at 609-517-4823 or email rachelhludwig@gmail.
Cape May
Health eating workshop: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will presents the virtual program "Eat for the Health of it…Healthy Eating Plan," 7 p.m. Jan. 14. The presentation, sponsored by the Ocean City Free Public Library, is free and open to the public. Participants will learn the truth about fad diets, how to identify healthful choices and healthy eating patterns. It will be moderated by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS Educator/Assistant Professor. To register in advance, //go.rutgers.edu/iu0jbj5w. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. For more information, call Julie at 609-399-2434, ext. 5222 or email:jhoward@oceancitylibrary.org.
Southern Ocean County
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in Little Egg Harbor Township is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.