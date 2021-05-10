In your county

Atlantic
Schultz-Hill Foundation arts scholarships: The Atlantic City-based Schultz-Hill Foundation is accepting applications through June 15 for the 2021 Dina Award scholarships and grants of $1,500 each. Students and teachers in the South Jersey region who are currently enrolled or participating in programs in the arts, history and education fields are invited to apply. Certain criteria does apply. For details and more information, visit schultz-hill.org.
Charity League fundraiser: The Charity League, serving Atlantic County, will hold its Holly Treasures Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 15 at 118 Pleasant Ave., Somers Point. Masks are required. The rain date is May 22. There will be new and used items for purchase. Sales will benefit local charities. For more information, call 609-432-6822 or email info.thecharityleague@gmail.com
Updated scholarship info from Hispanic Association: The Hispanic Association of Atlantic County is accepting applications from Hispanic high school seniors in Atlantic County getting ready to go to college. Four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. The deadline to apply is June 1. To access to the application visit haacnj.org/scholarship-application. For more information, email haacnj@gmail.com.
Southern Ocean
County Library online book club: The next novel under discussion, through May 20, is “The Alice Network,” by Kate Quinn. Book Club members can participate anywhere they have Internet access, on days and times convenient to them. For more information, visit theoceancounty-ibrary.org, or visit the Library on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210. Medicine drop box: AtlantiCare Health Park at 517 Route 72 West in Manahawkin has a medication disposal box open to the public. The box, shaped like mail-drop box, is set up at the AtlantiCare community pharmacy. For more information, visit atlanticare.org.