In your county

County Library online book club: The next novel under discussion, through May 20, is “The Alice Network,” by Kate Quinn. Book Club members can participate anywhere they have Internet access, on days and times convenient to them. For more information, visit theoceancounty-ibrary.org , or visit the Library on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210. Medicine drop box: AtlantiCare Health Park at 517 Route 72 West in Manahawkin has a medication disposal box open to the public. The box, shaped like mail-drop box, is set up at the AtlantiCare community pharmacy. For more information, visit atlanticare.org.