In your county

Atlantic

NICU Clothing drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting baby clothing to help children and families in need at the Special Care Nursery at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Needed are newborn or preemie clothing, newborn and preemie hats, handmade or store bought blankets and newborn sleep sacks/swaddles. Monetary donations are also appreciated. Items may be brought to any Jersey Federal Credit Union branch through April 30. For more information, 609-382-4356 or visit JerseyShoreFCUorg.

Girl Scout cookies on sale: The Girl Scout troops in the Inland & Island Service Unit will begin selling Girl Scout cookies Jan. 14. Sales have been extended this year through March 28. The Inland & Island Service Unit encompasses Somers Point, Linwood, Northfield, Margate, Ventnor and Atlantic City. To find a nearby cookie booth, visit gscsnj.org, click the cookie finder button and enter your zip code. For more information, email inlandisland101@gmail.com.

Shore offers free lung cancer screenings: Shore Medical Center, a member of the Penn Cancer Network, along with Advanced Shore Imaging and ScreenNJ, will partner to provide free lung cancer screenings and invite eligible people to attend a consult with Shore Physicians Group primary care physician Dr. Charles Roche between 9 a.m. and noon Feb. 27 at Shore Cancer Center. Those who are eligible should be between the ages of 55 and 80, are a current smoker or have quit smoking in the past 15 years. Those who meet this criteria and would like to be screened should call 609-653-3484 to make a consultation appointment.