Atlantic
Jewish Family Service Card Party on hiatus: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties will not hold its annual Card Party this year, but invites donations to help raise funds for Village by the Shore to provide programs, services and socialization to senior adults. A secure, online contribution may be made at jfsatlantic.org or send a check to JFS, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402. For information, call Kirby Reed at 609-822-1108, ext. 144 or email kreed@jfsatlantic.org.
Dog Obedience Classes begin Sept. 15: Pinelands K-9 Club, Inc. will hold its next session of group obedience classes Sept. 15 beginning at 7 p.m. Puppy and beginner through advanced level classes are held at the Atlantic County 4-H center on Route 50 between Mays Landing and Egg Harbor City. The fee for a six-week session is $120 with proof of vaccines. For more information, call 609-432-9447 or visit PinelandsK9Club.com.
Crabbing tournament rescheduled: The 2020 Assault on Patcong Creek, hosted by the Patcong Creek Foundation, is rescheduled for Oct. 9-10, organizers announced. The post-tournament event location also has changed, and will be at the Elk’s Lodge in Egg Harbor Township. Participation in the crabbing tournament is free but registration is required. Donations and sponsorships benefit the foundation’s educational programs. For information, visit patcongcreekfoundation.org.
Cape May
Patriot Day 9/11 service at Osprey Point: The community is invited to attend a remembrance ceremony 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at Sergeant William R.Godfrey Memorial Park, 1731 Route 9, Seaville. The service will be hosted by Osprey Point resident James Joyce. A flag honoring deceased U.S. Marine veteran William Weber will be presented to the Osprey Point Community. Visitors and dignitaries will be acknowledged. The program will be moved inside the Osprey Point Clubhouse if there is inclement weather. Social distancing will be observed. For information, call 609-390-8006.
Tools for School drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting school supplies through Sept. 30 to help children in need. Most needed items are pencils, pencil cases, erasers, handheld dry erase board with markers, snacks, skinny crayons, glue sticks, tissues, plastic pocket folders, notebooks, rulers, binders and more. Monetary donations also are appreciated. Bring donations to office locations at Rio Grande Plaza, Route 9, Rio Grande; 1434 New Road, Northfield or 326 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. For more information, call 609-382-4356 or visit JerseyShoreFCUorg.
NAMI Zoom meetings: NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is conducting a free monthly educational series. All meetings will be available on Zoom. Sept. 28: NAMI NJ HIPPA Webinar; Oct. 26: Special needs trusts, Social Security and ABLE accounts; Nov. 23: How to Advocate for your Loved One. For more information and to register, call Abbie Katz at 215-327-7940 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.
Cumberland
“Peace On Earth” theme of annual Christmas parade: Main Street Vineland announced “Peace on Earth” will be the theme of this year’s annual Christmas parade along Landis Avenue in downtown Vineland. The date is Nov. 28. The rain date is Nov. 29. For float registration and vendor applications, visit TheAve.biz or call 856-794-8653.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.