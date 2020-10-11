In your county

Atlantic
ACUA Recycled Art Contest: The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is sponsoring an art contest challenging residents to create works from material destined for recycling or trash. The contest is open to all ages. Participants must be a resident of Atlantic County. The deadline for entries is Nov. 1. For more details, call 609-272-6934 or visit ACUA.com.
Drive-up flu clinic: Shore Physicians Group will host a drive-up flu shot clinic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24 in the parking lot at its Surgical Division, 649 Shore Road in Somers Point. Appointments are encouraged, and you can make them at ShorePhysiciansGroup.com or by contacting your primary care provider. Walk-up flu shots will also be provided to those without an appointment. The flu clinic is open to anyone age 18 or older, regardless of whether you are a current Shore Physicians Group patient. Drive-up flu shots will be administered to up to four people in a vehicle who have an appointment. For walk-up appointments, you will be directed to park your car and walk up to the designated tents to register. For information, visit ShorePhysiciansGroup.com.
CASA volunteers needed: Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties seeks volunteer advocates for children living in foster care. Training is free. For information, call 609-601-7800 or visit AtlanticCapeCASA.org.
NAMI Zoom meetings: The National Alliance on Mental Illness holds free monthly educational programs. All meetings will be available on Zoom. Oct. 26: Special needs trusts, Social Security and ABLE accounts; Nov. 23: How to advocate for your loved one. For more information and to register, call Abbie Katz at 215-327-7940 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.
Cape May
COVID drive-thru testing offered: The Cape May County Department of Health and Complete Care Health Network are partnering to open drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics. To receive testing, you must first be screened for symptoms or exposure via a telemedicine visit by a Complete Care provider. Appointments for screenings can be requested by visiting CompleteCareNJ.org and clicking on the Request an Appointment link or calling 609-465-0258. For more information, visit cmchealth.net.
Cape Assist offers counseling services for gambling addiction: Cape Assist partners with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey to offer funded treatment to those suffering from gambling problems and their family members. The services will be offered through the Cape Assist Counseling Department. All clinical staff have been trained to provide services. If you or someone you love has a gambling problem and would like counseling services, call 609-522-5960 or visit CapeAssist.org.
Cumberland
Fundraiser breakfast for the homeless and hungry: The sixth annual M25 Initiative Breakfast Fundraiser for the Homeless and Hungry will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 28 at Sunset Lake in Bridgeton and South Vineland Park in Vineland. The theme for this year’s breakfast is “FALL in Love with M25.” Due to current restrictions and social distancing, this year’s event will be a brown bag breakfast with curbside pickup. Honorary co-chairs include Bonnie Price, Inspira; Laurie and Barry Seay, South Jersey Water Conditioning; Robert Austino, Cumberland County sheriff; Ralph Padilla, PRAC; Mike Tuosto, PSEG; Sam Pipitone, F&S Produce; and Paul Trivellini, South Jersey Glass and Door. Funds raised provide financial assistance to Cumberland County food pantries and soup kitchens, the official county and municipal Code Blue programs, and the Housing First Program. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at m25events.com or by calling 844-M25-HOPE.
Southern Ocean
Golf Classic event to support student scholarships: The Ocean County College Foundation’s 19th annual Golf Classic will be held Oct. 13 at Pine Barrens Golf Club in Jackson. Registration and brunch begin 9:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Funds raised help make higher education more accessible to Ocean County residents through scholarships and awards. Various levels of sponsorships and participation are available, and discounted tickets are available for alumni. For information, visit go.ocean.edu/golf.
Webinar about Homeland Security: The Governmental Affairs Institute of Ocean County College will present a Hometown Security Webinar in conjunction with the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 19. The webinar is free and open to the public and may be accessed at share.dhs.gov/HometownSecurityOCC. Topics include current threat environment, recognizing suspicious indicators, security awareness and protective measures. For information, call 732-255-0400, ext. 2211.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!