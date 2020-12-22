LABEL HEAD: IN YOUR COUNTY
Atlantic
JFS Friends Campaign: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community for support in its fundraising goals to provide assistance, programs and services for area residents. Since the pandemic began mid-March, JFS staff and volunteers have delivered 3,394 meals to isolated seniors, fed 5,267 individuals and families through its food pantry, responded to 2,228 calls for assistance, and provided 5,767 telehealth sessions, according to the organization. To make a tax-deductible donation, visit jfsatlantic.org or mail donation payable to JFS Friends Campaign to Jewish Family Service, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402.
NAMI support meetings: Individuals living with a range of mental health conditions can share their feelings and experiences with others who are experiencing and coping with similar challenges through free Connection Recovery Support Group meetings hosted by the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Atlantic and Cape May counties. Meetings are held 7 p.m. first Mondays of the month. Participants can join the meeting via Zoom from their computer or by phone. Register at namiacm.aek@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link. The meetings are one hour in length and are led by trained peer leaders. For information, call 609-741-5125 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community to donate nonperishable food to provide for people in need. The top donation needs are canned tuna, cereal, hearty soups and canned fruits. Following the social distancing guidelines, collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
MHAAC community outreach: The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County has expanded community outreach with multiple new wellness initiatives, group meetings and discussion groups. The agency is supporting individuals in need of emotional support, coping strategies and stress management as well as those living with a mental illness and their family members. Interested participants can connect to any of more than 30 virtual group meetings by cell phone or online. The agency provides links and phone numbers associated with groups on their website, social media platforms or by phoning their local office. There is no cost to participate. For more information, call 609 652-3800 or visit MHAAC.info.
Cape May
Health eating workshop: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will presents the virtual program "Eat for the Health of it…Healthy Eating Plan," 7 p.m. Jan. 14. The presentation, sponsored by the Ocean City Free Public Library, is free and open to the public. Participants will learn the truth about fad diets, how to identify healthful choices and healthy eating patterns. It will be moderated by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS Educator/Assistant Professor. To register in advance, //go.rutgers.edu/iu0jbj5w. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. For more information, call Julie at 609-399-2434, ext. 5222 or email:jhoward@oceancitylibrary.org.
Lunch & Learn program: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will hold a virtual Lunch & Learn program "Beating Winter Blues," from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Jan. 28. To register in advance, visit //go.rutgers.edu/ow1vtel4. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Lunch & Learn sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County You Tube channel.
NAMI Atlantic/Cape May Family Support Group: Family members of those struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders are invited to join in discussion from 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays via Zoom. Registration is required. For more information, call 609-517-4823 or email rachelhludwig@gmail.com or visit NAMIAC.org.
Lazarus House launches fundraising campaign: Lazarus House Emergency Food Pantry and the Living Waters Veterans Memorial Chapel is conducting “Keep ‘Em Warm, Keep ‘Em Dry” to fund major repairs to their landmark building at Burk and Pacific Avenues in Wildwood. The goal is to raise $75,000 to fund the repair or replacement of a four-roof system that covers the chapel and food pantry, plus completely rebuild the boiler system and replace the deteriorating steeple on the chapel with a new state-of-the-art steeple that will be music-filled and illuminated. Lazarus House is open for services from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For information, call 609-522-1500. Donations may be made to: Lazarus House, P.O. Box 1792, Wildwood, NJ 08260 or visit lazarushouseministries.org.
Cape Assist offers counseling services for gambling addiction: Cape Assist partners with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey to offer funded treatment to those suffering from gambling problems and their family members. The services will be offered through the Cape Assist Counseling Department. All clinical staff have been trained to provide services. If you or someone you love has a gambling problem and would like counseling services, call 609-522-5960 or visit CapeAssist.org.
Cumberland
Gateway CAP opens Wellness Center: Gateway Community Action Partnership has opened a Wellness Center at 110 Cohansey St., Bridgeton. The center’s trained clinicians will offer free counseling and support services to income eligible individuals and families that include: in-person sessions, telehealth (both phone and video) and in-person support groups for adults and adolescents. Additionally, community-based outpatient services include personal empowerment/ self-care, anger and stress management, behavioral management, depression/anxiety disorder/PTSD, and individual, family and group sessions. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with evening appointments available by request. To make an appointment for services, call Ashlee Todd at 856-451-6330, ext. 6650.
Southern Ocean
County Library online book club: Registration has begun for the Jan. 7 launch of Ocean County Library’s new One Book OCL Online Book Club, a free online forum for book discussions. Library cardholders and non-cardholders are eligible to take part in this free program. Cardholders can download digital versions through the library’s services, or reserve print or audio versions. Book Club members can participate anywhere they have Internet access, on days and times convenient to them. Titles will be under discussion for about two months each. The first selection will be "An American Marriage,"by Tayari Jones. For more information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org/online-book-club.
OCC offers free 'Handshake' app: Ocean County College instituted a new career management tool through its Career Services Department for students and alumni to connect with potential employers and industry professionals. The Handshake app can help search for internships, apprenticeships, volunteer opportunities and jobs. OCC is the first community college in New Jersey to offer the service, according to the college news release. For more information, about Handshake and career services, visit ocean.edu/student-services/career-servicdes/ or email Christopher Carbone, career services coordinator, at ccarbone@ocean.edu.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in Little Egg Harbor Township is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Medicine drop box: AtlantiCare Health Park at 517 Route 72 West in Manahawkin offers a medication disposal box to assist patients and the community in disposing of old, unwanted or partially used medications. The box, shaped like mail-drop box, is set up at the AtlantiCare community pharmacy. For more information, visit atlanticare.org.
County library marks anniversary with video series: The Ocean County Library’s 21 branches and reading centers celebrate 95 years of library services with a series of videos now displayed through the library’s website and YouTube channel. The 95th anniversary collection is a series of vignettes, spotlighting each branch and the relationships that they share with their surrounding communities. They can also be viewed at theoceancountylibrary.org/shore-view.