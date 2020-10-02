In your county

Atlantic
Drive-up flu clinic: Shore Physicians Group will host a drive-up flu shot clinic from 8 a. m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 3 and Oct. 24 in the parking lot at its Surgical Division, 649 Shore Road in Somers Point. Appointments are encouraged, and you can make them online at www.ShorePhysiciansGroup.com or by contacting your primary care provider. Walk-up flu shots will also be provided to those without an appointment. The flu clinic is open to anyone age 18 or older, regardless of whether or not you are a current Shore Physicians Group patient. Drive-up flu shots will be administered to up to four people in a vehicle who have an appointment. For walk-up appointments, you will be directed to park your car and walk up to the designated tents to register. For more information, visit www.ShorePhysiciansGroup.com.
Cape May
NAMI Zoom meetings: The National Alliance on Mental Illness is conducting a free monthly educational series. All meetings will be available on Zoom. Oct. 26: Special needs trusts, Social Security and ABLE accounts; Nov. 23: How to Advocate for your Loved One. For more information and to register, call Abbie Katz at 215-327-7940 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.
COVID drive-thru testing offered: The Cape May County Department of Health and Complete Care Health Network are partnering to open drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics. To receive testing, you must first be screened for symptoms or exposure via a telemedicine visit by a Complete Care provider. Appointments for screenings can be requested at CompleteCareNJ.org and click the Request an Appointment link or call 609-465-0258. For more information, visit cmchealth.net.
Southern Ocean
Golf Classic event to support student scholarships: The Ocean County College Foundation’s 19th annual Golf Classic will be held Oct. 13 at Pine Barrens Golf Club in Jackson. Registration and brunch begin 9:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Funds raised help make higher education more accessible to Ocean County residents through scholarships and awards. Various levels of sponsorships and participation are available, and discounted tickets are available for alumni. For information, visit go.ocean.edu/golf.
County library marks anniversary with video series: The Ocean County Library’s 21 branches and reading centers celebrate 95 years of library services with a series of videos now displayed through the library’s website and YouTube channel. The 95th anniversary collection is a series of vignettes, spotlighting each branch and the relationships that they share with their surrounding communities. They can also be viewed at theoceancountylibrary.org/shore-view.
