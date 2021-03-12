In your county

Atlantic

NICU Clothing drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting baby clothing to help children and families in need at the Special Care Nursery at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Needed are newborn or preemie clothing, handmade or store bought blankets and newborn sleep sacks/swaddles. Items may be brought to any Jersey Federal Credit Union branch through April 30. For more information, 609-382-4356.

Masons offer scholarships: Trinity Justice Lodge 79 of F&AM will award scholarships to qualified high school graduating seniors and students already attending college. Applicants must be the daughter, son, granddaughter or grandson of a Mason in good standing belonging to a lodge in the 23rd Masonic District of Atlantic County. To request an application, email emfriedland@yahoo.com or blpeskoe@comcast.net. The deadline is May 1.

Cumberland