In your county

Atlantic

NICU Clothing drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting baby clothing to help children and families in need at the Special Care Nursery at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Needed are newborn or preemie clothing, newborn and preemie hats, handmade or store bought blankets and newborn sleep sacks/swaddles. Monetary donations are also appreciated. Items may be brought to any Jersey Federal Credit Union branch through April 30. For more information, 609-382-4356 or visit JerseyShoreFCUorg.

Cape May

Spring Equine Clinic: The Cape May County 4-H Spring Equine Health Clinic will be held April 8 and 9. Veterinarians and clinic volunteers will travel to farms and boarding stables, offering vaccinations at reduced prices to horses and without the normal farm call fee. Participants must preregister. Clinic registration packets are available on the 4-H website at capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu/. The deadline for registration is April 2. For more information, call Nancy Rothenbiller at 609-827-3485 between 3:30 and 8 p.m. only.