In your county

Atlantic
NICU Clothing drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting baby clothing to help children and families in need at the Special Care Nursery at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Needed are newborn or preemie clothing, newborn and preemie hats, handmade or store bought blankets and newborn sleep sacks/swaddles. Monetary donations are also appreciated. Items may be brought to any Jersey Federal Credit Union branch through April 30. For more information, 609-382-4356 or visit JerseyShoreFCUorg.
Cape May
Spring Equine Clinic: The Cape May County 4-H Spring Equine Health Clinic will be held April 8 and 9. Veterinarians and clinic volunteers will travel to farms and boarding stables, offering vaccinations at reduced prices to horses and without the normal farm call fee. Participants must preregister. Clinic registration packets are available on the 4-H website at capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu/. The deadline for registration is April 2. For more information, call Nancy Rothenbiller at 609-827-3485 between 3:30 and 8 p.m. only.
Vendors wanted for flea markets: Holy Trinity Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City, is accepting applications for vendors for its flea market to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 29. The cost is $25 for one parallel parking space; or two perpendicular spaces. For a reservation form and additional instructions, call 609-399-1019. Spaces are limited.
Cumberland
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties expands volunteer recruitment: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties named Judi Dawson as the Volunteer Outreach & Engagement coordinator to oversee strategic recruitment campaigns and engagement with the public, according to a recent news release. BBS needs volunteers to be a part of the mentoring program. There are community-based, adult school-based and high school mentoring programs, and the Mentor 2.0, a college success program. To learn more, call 856-692-0916 or visit south- jerseybigs.org.
Southern Ocean
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Quilters bus trip: Pieceful Shores Quilters Guild will not conduct its fabric shopping bus trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, this year due to continuing restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The tentative new date is April 28, 2022. For more information, call Charlene Samanich at 609-296-7652.